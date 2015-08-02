M.I.A.
I Should Know This
In the spirit of NPR’s Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me! , Kristoffer Puddicombe hosts a quiz show at ComedySportz Milwaukee at mid-month. I Should Know This features a panel of local funnymen including Lee Rowley, James Boland, Jared Stepp and V.. more
Aug 2, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Diplo @ Miller Lite Oasis, Summerfest
The hyperbolic dread with which some Milwaukeeans greet the beginning of Summerfest can at times be as grating as all the traffic and hordes of drunken tourists, but that being said, there’s a lot,Concert Reviews more
Jun 27, 2013 10:03 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Rest assured: No song on this album will ever make its way into the public consciousness. Its first single, “Born Free,” pretends to be a sample of or homage to Suicide’s “Ghost Rider,” but it is almost indistinguishable from more
Aug 16, 2010 12:00 AM Casey Bye Album Reviews
New Release Wrap-Up: Danger Mouse and Sparklehorse, M.I.A.
Danger Mouse's guest-heavy collaboration with Sparklehorse's Mark Linkous, Dark Night of the Soul, finally gets an official release this week, following a legal dispute with EMI Records that shelved the album last year. It's a more unnerving liste.. more
Jul 15, 2010 4:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
M.I.A.'s Losing War Against Lynn Hirschberg
This weekend M.I.A. posted an untitled new song to her blog under a post responding to a critical New York Times Magazine profile by Lynn Hirschberg, but M.I.A.'s is not the first Lynn Hirschberg diss track. With Hole, Courtney Love infamously rec.. more
Jun 1, 2010 4:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Could Rye Rye Popularize Baltimore Club Rap?
Baltimore's native strain of rap, a fusion of house and dancehall conventions known as Baltimore club, is one of the most unique in the country, along with D.C. go-go a distinct alternative to the southern club music that's infiltrated much many o.. more
Mar 22, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Sum of Us
In the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s latest presentation, The Sum of Us, a widower lives with his similarly unattached son, comfortable with the fact that his son is gay. The woman that he begins dating, however, isn’t nearly as accepting,Tod... more
Feb 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Eagles Fly, Badgers Burrow
Sixhours of Super Bowl pregame coverage. SIX HOURS! And that Sixhours of Super Bowl pregame coverage. SIX HOURS! And that was just onNBC; four hours ,Sports more
Feb 4, 2009 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports 2 Comments
Meanwhile, in Democratic China...
...things aren't good. At all. The most anticipated album of all time has turned out to be more of a commercial bomb than even the most cynical predicted. Best Buy bought exclusive rights to distribute the album, but of the 1.3 million copies t.. more
Dec 17, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Unsung Heroine
Desertland comprises a majority of Iraq’s168,000 square miles, so it would DesertQueen ,Theater more
Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
M.I.A. @ Turner Hall Ballroom
There'snothing quite so deliciously satisfying to one's ironic sensibility thanwitnessing the "majority" cheer for the videotaped speechifying ofKouichi To,Concert Reviews more
May 20, 2008 12:00 AM Angelina Krahn Concert Reviews 1 Comments
M.I.A.
With her bold politics and penchant for confrontational interviews, British electronic/dancehall queen M.I.A. has a divisive personality. But when it comes to her music, critics aren’t divided at all,Today in Milwaukee more
May 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Diplo
The hipster remix master of choice these days, Philadelphia-based Diplo favors the party- Florida ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 8, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee