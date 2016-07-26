RSS
M.L. Cogar
‘Julius Caesar’ in Kadish Park
The Optimist Theatre presents Shakepeare’s Julius Caesar Aug. 4-21 at the Selig-Joseph-Folz Amphitheater in Kadish Park. more
A ‘Winter’s Tale’ for the Summer
Optimist Theatre celebrates summer with The Winter’s Tale. One of Shakespeare’s most uneven works is as pleasantly disorienting as ever in a free outdoor production overlooking the Milwaukee skyline. Mark Corkins and Tom Reed star as longti... more
Jun 19, 2014 8:22 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Shakespeare in the Park is Back
For Optimist Theatre’s fifth season of Shakespeare in the Park (SITP), the company presents a three-weekend long run of the famous playwright’s lesser-performed comedy, The Winter’s Tale. The work is typically recognized for having one of t... more
Jun 6, 2014 1:27 AM Amanda Sullivan Visual Arts 1 Comments
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!