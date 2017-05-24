Macbeth
Shakespeare with a Drunken Twist
“For a quart of ale is a dish for a King," William Shakespeare wrote in TheWinter’s Tale. Following this to the letter, one of the players inMilwaukee’s Bard and Bourbon Theatre Company will be a glistening example ... more
May 24, 2017 7:14 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE
Farewell to Rosebud?
Steve Spice examines the cinematic output of Orson Welles. more
May 31, 2016 1:04 PM Steve Spice A&E Feature
Lady Macbeth with a Smartphone
UW-Milwaukee Theatre crafted a shadowy, one-weekend-only, contemporary production of William Shakespeare’s tragedy, Macbeth. more
Oct 27, 2015 9:34 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Oct 26, 2015 11:57 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Macbeth 2020
There was Space: 1999. There was Camelot 3000 . There was...uh... Transylvania 6-5000. Now UWM Theatre brings us Macbeth 2020. Actually, it’s just Macbeth, but the promotional copy for UWM Theatre’s staging of Shakespeare’s classic tragedy.. more
Oct 2, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Boozy Bard Macbeth
Early next month Shakespeare Raw presents the first of two October opportunities to hang out with one of the most legendary tragic figures in the history of drama as it stages Macbeth. UWM Theatre will be staging it’s near future vision of t.. more
Sep 27, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Iannone Writes a Riveting Rivalry
The play is the fourth in her Edwin Booth Play Cycle, Angela Iannone’s The Seeds of Banquo chronicles the great American actor’s 1870 production of Macbeth. Despite its tragic subject matter, the script is never heavy handed and humorous mo... more
Aug 18, 2015 10:44 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Edwin Booth and 'Macbeth' Explored by Theater Red
The big view of history can be ugly. To many, the name Edwin Booth sounds vaguely familiar. His brother John Wilkes Booth is better known. Both were actors. One assassinated Abraham Lincoln. The other was...Edwin Booth. Those who know the history .. more
May 20, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
From Boobies to Broadway, The Week is Stacked with Art!
Dear Ruthie answers a letter from a reader who is uncomfortable about her partner’s desire to perform a topless burlesque routine, and plugs exciting arts events including an all-female version of Macbeth at Soulstice Theatre (Jan. 15-31), ... more
Jan 13, 2015 9:09 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
‘Stargirl’ at First Stage
Keeping with the company’s mission of embracing and celebrating the individual, First Stage is mounting Y York’s adaptation of Jerry Spinelli’s novel Stargirl. This moving story explores the beauties and challenges of being the new kid at s... more
Jan 6, 2015 9:43 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
All Women In Macbeth In Soulstice In Winter
When acting is true to acting, anyone can be anything onstage. Men can be women. Women can be men. People can be gods or inanimate objects or whatever. It’s okay. It’s the stage. I’d like to think we’re all okay with that. Granted, there are a few.. more
Dec 26, 2014 3:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Shakespeare Raw Presents Macbeth at Best Place
Injust a few days, Shakespeare Raw will be staging a what may prove to bea fast and loose version of Macbeth at the beginning of nextmonth. 20 actors play 20 parts in an unrehearsed production that is alsoadvertised as involving a “$#!+ton of .. more
Oct 1, 2014 10:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Military Vets Doing Shakespeare This Sunday
This Sunday. March 8th, Feast of Crispian will be hosting a viewing at the Milwaukee VA. As stated on their website FoC is "an organization bringing together professional actors with post deployment service veterans who are struggling with a r.. more
Mar 6, 2014 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
GOP Chair Reince Priebus Slipped Confidential Info to Walker Campaign
It was no secret that the state Republican Partyfavored Scott Walker in his 2010 primary bid against former Congressman MarkNeumann. But this newly unearthed email shows that Reince Priebus,then the head of the state GOP and now the chair of .. more
Feb 20, 2014 5:05 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
McConaughey’s Dallas Breakthrough
Twenty-thirteen was Matthew McConaughey’sbreakthrough year. He played an admirable assortment of roles, none asprominent as his star turn in DallasBuyers Club . Odds are in his favor: he’ll take the trophy for Best .. more
Feb 12, 2014 4:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Free Youngblood Ticket Offer
I'm really, really looking forward to the Quasi Mondo show opening on the weekend of February 14th. In addition to The Quasi Mondo's Love & Cthulhu and Rockabilly Girl's Charlie's Chocolate Cabaret and Theatre Unchained's The Foreigner and Marquet.. more
Jan 30, 2014 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Sales Pressure Cooker Off the Wall
A tiny theatrical space like Off the WallTheatre can be used for a variety of different effects. I've seen a space that small lock-in the intensity of a romance. I've seen it deliver the tragedy of human loss. This coming February Off the Wall use.. more
Jan 28, 2014 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Vivid Cat in a Vivid Hat for Toddlers
Roughly three years since the birth of my daughter, I finally had a chance to see what it was like to take my daughter to a First Stage show. The First Steps programs are designed specifically for the youngest theatergoers--recommended for child.. more
Jan 26, 2014 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Shakespearean Comedy in Baileys Harbor
The intimate outdoor experience of Door Shakespeare comes in comedic and tragic moods this summer as it presents both Macbeth and Love’s Labour’s Lost. The lesser known of the two, Love’s Labour’s Lost, is a light more
Jul 10, 2013 11:18 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Optimist Theatre's Classic 'Macbeth'
Optimist Theatre welcomes the summer with an enjoyable production of Shakespeare's classic drama Macbeth. The outdoor staging on the campus of Alverno College moved along briskly on a crisp summer evening... more
Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater