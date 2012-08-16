RSS

Made In Milwaukee/88Nine Hallowe

blogimage8540.jpe

Sleigh Bells will play the Turner Hall Ballroom on Wednesday, Oct. 24, the venue announced this morning. It\'ll be the Brooklyn noise-pop duo\'s first concert in Milwaukee since their <a href=\"/article-12756-sleigh-bells-a-mad-planet.html\">inaug.. more

Aug 16, 2012 3:53 PM On Music

 The Early ShowThe Milwaukee Comedy Fest of 2012 rolled into its second evening with its single longest evening on the fest. The first show started at 7:30 pm. The last show started at midnight. As with the previous evening, the distinctively .. more

Aug 5, 2012 11:10 AM Theater

blogimage8540.jpe

Great Lake Swimmers, a Toronto group that on their latest album, Lost Channels, colors pretty, indie-folk tunes with washes of R.E.M. and Low, headlines a night of music, fashion and art as part of 88Nine Radio Milwaukee’s second annual Hal... more

Oct 31, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

12566919524ae798f0c39e3.jpg.jpe

The Spinners @ Potawatomi Bingo Casino, 8 p.m. Thoughthey were born of Detroit and initially signed to Motown, The Spinnerswere mostly ignored by the legendary Motor City label, even after the1970 success of their Stevie Wo,This Week in Mi... more

Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES