What Made Mke Famous
Prison Cells with a River View… Coming to Milwaukee in 1983.
Pictured Above: The building that nearly became Milwaukee ’s riverfront prison.Milwaukee ’s riverfronts are in the midst of abuilding boom as condominium and apartment buildings continue to spring up innearly every available lot near the water.. more
Jul 18, 2016 2:47 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
The Great Pawn Shop Heist of 1926: Part One
A Milwaukee Journal illustration of just one of the many dramatic scenes of the Great PawnShop Heist of 1926.April 1, 1926began as an entirely typical day in Milwaukee.Spring would come late that year, and slushy snow still trimmed the downtow.. more
Jun 13, 2016 3:20 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Milwaukee City Slogans: Talk 'em Up!
Great Place! Great Lake! Great Slogan?Can a slogan really change the way you feel about your city?Or alter your image of a potential travel destination? It’s arguable thatpeople have come to (heart) NY more over the past few decades. And it’spr.. more
Nov 3, 2015 8:23 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous 2 Comments
Feelin’ Low While Flyin’ High: A Brief History of Milwaukee’s Much-Maligned City Flag
(Since this ended upbeing a rather long post, I’ve decided to break it into two parts. The firstwill cover the creation of the current flag, and next week’s post will talkabout the efforts to replace it.) PART ONEMilwaukee ’sofficial cit.. more
Jul 20, 2015 4:56 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous 3 Comments
Boris and Doris On the Town
Settling Down: After 12 years of homelessness, Milwaukee Artists’ Resource Network (MARN) has found a home at the former Luckystar Studio on Vliet Street. The cheery facility opened with a show by Milwaukee photographers, including canine c... more
Nov 15, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Richard Thompson @ The Pabst Theater
If there were any justice in the world of rock ’n’ roll, Richard Thompson would be worshipped as a full-on guitar god. Yet such a title would inevitably disagree with the man himself, who, based upon the dour sense of humor he displayed in ... more
Nov 8, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Concert Reviews
Big Shows Kick Off New Season of Theater
The 2010-2011 theater season gets into full swing this weekend as two equally flashy but drastically different musicals open on two prominent stages.On Tuesday, the Milwaukee Rep opened its much-hyped production of the 1966 hit Broadway mus... more
Sep 15, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Riverwest Fest
A benefit to renovate the Eagle’s Nest all-ages arts space, Riverwest Fest is a two-day neighborhood music festival hosted at venues around Center and Clarke streets, both all-ages (at the Eagle’s Nest, the Cream City Collectives and Club more
Aug 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee