Madison Museum Of Contemporary A
Expressive Photography at Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s ‘Reconfigured Reality’
The work of 18 photographers argues this thesis quite effectively in “Reconfigured Realty," a modest exhibit of 18 images on display at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s intimate Henry Street Gallery. The color and black-and-white... more
May 2, 2017 1:22 PM Michael Muckian Visual Arts
Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s ‘Zulu Time’ Tells the Politics of the Clock
New York-based artist Kambui Olujimi, in “Zulu Time" (May 5 through Aug.13 at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art) investigates the temporal hierarchies that benefit some while disadvantaging others. more
May 2, 2017 1:19 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Examining the Everyday at the Tory Folliard Gallery
Two new exhibitions at the Tory Folliard Gallery (233 N. Milwaukee St.) each introduce the everyday into their art. Cathy Martin comes to her craft from an earthy angle more
Sep 11, 2014 11:46 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
American Surrealism
Heart-plucking Americana pictorial art, brash abstract expressionism, impishly ironic pop art and postmodern spin-offs can all make claims as “real American art.” more
Mar 12, 2014 12:21 AM Kevin Lynch Visual Arts
Madison Museum Is The Setting For The ‘2013 Wisconsin Triennial’
The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s survey exhibition of Wisconsin artists at every stage of their career, the “2013 Wisconsin Triennial,” features the results of a rigorous process. The exhibit was culled from 500 applications and... more
Nov 20, 2013 1:14 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Space and Time 'Within a Stone's Throw'
Cecelia Condit is a professor of film and media at UW-Milwaukee who sees her artistic practice akin to being a storyteller. The pieces in her exhibition at the Madison Museum of... more
Jul 16, 2012 12:00 AM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Open Up @ Madiaon Museum of Contmeporary Art
The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA) presents “Open Up: A Survey of Contemporary Art in Wisconsin.” Sponsored once every three years under the name “The Wisconsin Triennial 2010” the exhibit features numerous familiar names associa.. more
Jul 8, 2010 1:03 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Hero of the Week: Growing Power's Will Allen
Jerk of the Week: Judge Rudolph Randa Shepherd Express ,Expresso more
Feb 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso