RSS

Mae Shi

  Fools For Tragedy recently released details on its upcoming February showJordan Gwiazdowski’s Waiting . . . which also bears the name The Intrepid Two in a promo pic on the company’s website.Staged at the Alchemist Theatre, the show is set i.. more

Sep 23, 2011 1:29 PM Theater

blogimage7347.jpe

Pitchfork Music Festival @ Union Park, Chicago July 17-19, 2009 By Evan Rytlewski For those at the Pitchfork Music Festival tired of being blindsided by logo-splattered beach balls, Fucked Up’s Saturday afternoon per,None more

Jul 22, 2009 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 2 Comments

blogimage2537.jpe

Yesterday's leaked audio of Christian Bale freaking out on a crew member on the set of Terminator 4 has already spawned innumerable parodies, spoofs and skits—"Kramp & Adler" did a pretty decent one this morning—but I'm most amazed by the Mae Shi'.. more

Feb 3, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage2803.jpe

All grinding guitars, discount-Casio beats, disorganized clatter, disembodied blips and nasally call-and-response shouts, Los Angeles' The Mae Shi revel in their art school obnoxiousness, spinning it against the odds into hooky gold. Rising stars... more

Jul 8, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2537.jpe

  Thebooklet accompanying the new George Jones box set notes that during his threey The Hits…Then ’Til Now ,CD Reviews more

Jun 17, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES