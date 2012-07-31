Magazines
The Holiday Makers: Magazines, Advertising, and Mass Tourism in Postwar America (LSU Press), by Richard K. Popp
A century ago, Americans were renowned as dour working stiffs. But by mid-century, the country was going on vacation. UW-Milwaukee media studies assistant professor Richard K. Popp investigates the shift in The Holiday Makers and finds seve... more
Jul 31, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Milwaukee Zine Fest
Alongside the sounds of copy machines churning out paper and staplers crunching zines together, the first Milwaukee Zine Fest will feature three free music shows with 18 local and touring bands. The majori,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 20, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Zine Fest
Alongside the sounds of copy machines churning out paper and staplers crunching zines together, the first Milwaukee Zine Fest will feature three free music shows with 18 local and touring bands. The majori,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 18, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A Weekend of Zines, Comics and Local Bands
Alongsidethe sounds of copy machines churning out paper and staplers crunchi WorldWar 3 Illustrated ,Local Music more
Jul 17, 2008 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Local Music
No More No Depression
Feb 19, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Kevn Kinney
Milwaukee expatriate Kevn Kinney, who left the city for warmer weather and a recording car Preapproved ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 18, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee