Magic Wand
How I Built My Own Vibrator in a Las Vegas Hotel Suite
Last month, I was in Las Vegas for the annual International Lingerie Show (ILS), which features both sexy underthings and sex toys. Previously, I wrote about the re-launch of the Magic Wand and Homme Mystere, an Australian line of lingerie ... more
May 2, 2013 4:01 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
The Rebirth of the Magic Wand
Last week, I was in Las Vegas for the biannual International Lingerie Show, which features not only sexy underthings, but also many sex toys. This column and my next couple of columns will focus on things I learned there.The bombshell news ... more
Apr 19, 2013 4:42 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 7 Comments
The Mysterious Case of the Missing Vibrators
My very first vibrator was a coil vibrator called the Prelude, which I bought from Good Vibrations (GV). It was very powerful and I loved it, but it finally got too hot, temperature-wise, and I had to ditch it. I have found a... more
Oct 4, 2012 1:24 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress