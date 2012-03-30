Majic 102.5
Local Music Wrap-Up: ZETI, Field Report, The Beat 102.5, Summerfest
Singer-songwriter Margaret Stutt has kept close ties to Milwaukee since she left the city for New York in 2010, but a lot has changed since then, including her stage name, haircut and, to hear her tell it, her general outlook on music and life its.. more
Mar 30, 2012 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Milwaukee Has a New Urban Radio Station
This is welcome news: Milwaukee now has a third urban FM radio station. Emphasizing R&B but still playing a good deal of rap, the new Majic 102.5 seems to be positioning itself between Milwaukee's youth urban station, V100.7, and its adult urban s.. more
Dec 6, 2010 4:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
I Just Stopped By to See the Man
The Rolling Stones were named after a song by bluesman Muddy Waters, who also inspired the Yardbirds. It's well known that blues music formed one of the main roots of rock 'n' roll, but the connection has rarely been covered in contemporary... more
Apr 10, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee