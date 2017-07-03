RSS

Major League Baseball

The Milwaukee Brewers are on the rise, exceeding 2017 pre-season expectations. more

Jul 3, 2017 3:15 PM A&E Feature

1974 was a rough year for HankAaron. He opened the season needing just two home runs to break Babe Ruth’sall-time record – at that time, the most sacred record in all of organizedsports. The stress of media attention had worked.. more

Feb 8, 2016 3:51 PM Brew Crew Confidential 2 Comments

The start of baseball season with every team tied for first place used to be the time when Milwaukee Brewers fans could put everything out of their minds other than their more

Mar 26, 2014 4:37 PM Taking Liberties

Ridiculous as it sounds, there are places on our planet where ESPN, Major League Baseball and the NFL don't reign. These primitive lands somehow get through the day without the constant blare of "SportsCenter" or... more

Sep 26, 2012 4:39 PM More Sports

Sure, it wasn't great that the Brewers lost their opening series to the team that ended their 2011 season... more

Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

I'm not dumb enough to pretend this is going to go away,” Ryan Braun said after winning his appeal of a positive drug test and avoiding a 50-game suspension. Indeed, Dino Laurenzi Jr., who collected Braun's urine sample, was just as forc... more

Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

The Ryan Braun case raises plenty of questions about the rules of baseball, all right, just not the one sportswriters... more

Mar 6, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 11 Comments

On the baseball field the meaning is obvious. Now that Ryan Braun has won his appeal of a positive drug-test finding and avoided a 50-game suspension, the Brewers are absolute favorites to repeat as National League Central champions... more

Mar 1, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

Even during a winter that's been far from bitter, the words sound so sweet: “Pitchers and catchers report...” When the Brewers start gathering in Arizona this weekend, they'll have plenty of reasons to be confident: the experience.. more

Feb 14, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

From the end of World War II until the rise of rock ’n’ roll, Italian singers dominated the charts; the leading stars—Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett among them—enjoyed long careers even after pop culture moved on. As Mark Rotella r more

Oct 11, 2010 12:00 AM Books

By Frank Clines and Art Kumbalek Predictingthe results of Major League Baseball se No,baseball seasons turn on thousands of variables involving skill,determination, strate ,Cover Story more

Apr 1, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE 2 Comments

