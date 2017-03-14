RSS

Along with several dozen Milwaukee Art Museum members, ARCW staff and the tour’s sponsor, Joe Pabst, Paul Masterson viewed “Art AIDS America" in Chicago’s Alphawood Gallery. He recounts this recent trip. more

Mar 14, 2017 2:35 PM My LGBTQ POV

artreview_mam_b.jpg.jpe

“Haunted Screens: German Cinema in the 1920s” at the Milwaukee Art Museum takes the viewer into the world of strange, enduring, moving images through film clips, original drawings, movie posters and other ephemera. While this exhibition ... more

Oct 25, 2016 2:20 PM Visual Arts

artpreview_mam.jpg.jpe

More than half of the Milwaukee Art Museum’s stored works slumber in a room roughly the size a basketball court. Some 15,000 works on paper—prints, drawings, watercolors, photographs, graphic art—lie dormant on high density storage shelves ... more

Aug 9, 2016 3:38 PM Visual Arts

artpreview_mam_a.jpg.jpe

The annual Lakefront Festival of Art takes place just outside the Milwaukee Art Museum over the course of the June 17-19 weekend. The LFOA commonly draws some 30,000 attendees and features 170 juried artists working with paint, pottery, pri... more

Jun 14, 2016 4:23 PM Visual Arts

artpreview_mam_a.jpg.jpe

“American Epics: Thomas Hart Benton and Hollywood,” on display at the Milwaukee Art Museum from June 10 through Sept. 5, will be the first major exhibition of Benton’s work in the region in more than 25 years. The exhibit of nearly 100 w... more

May 31, 2016 1:15 PM Visual Arts

artreview_mam_a.jpg.jpe

“Sam Francis: Master Printmaker,” an exhibit of works by American printmaker and painter Sam Francis, runs through March 20 at the Milwaukee Art Museum. It is the inaugural exhibit for the MAM’s new Bradley Family Gallery. more

Dec 29, 2015 8:00 PM Visual Arts

12269069_577125180426_1825842124_o.jpg.jpe

There's something odd about walking through a museum that's not quite ready to open.The lights are a little dim.There are cardboard boxes, packing materials, and ladders strewn about.Hammers and forklifts clang and rumble in .. more

Nov 17, 2015 4:26 PM Visual Arts

blog_thumb-01.jpg.jpe

I hear that living with an artist can be trying...but I don't really see it. It's not like we take up space...Or infringe on the living areas...It's not like there's splatter on the electrical outlets and walls... It's not like the cats sit in ope.. more

Jun 24, 2015 3:26 PM Visual Arts

Boris and Doris attended a number of events in Milwaukee, including the WAMI awards at Turner Hall, a Club Charlies performance by Karen Valentine, the Bal du Lac at the Milwaukee Art Museum, MATC’s annual Five Star Food and Wine Festival, ... more

Apr 28, 2015 10:08 PM Around MKE

news_lakeshore.jpg.jpe

The city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County have sued the watchdog group Preserve Our Parks for questioning the shoreline of Lake Michigan and seeming to hold up the sale of the county-owned Transit Center site to developer Rick Barrett. Pre... more

Apr 7, 2015 9:53 PM News Features

mke-wave.jpg.jpe

MKE Sports &Entertainment just announced the 2014-15 rosterof the six-time-champion MilwaukeeWave. Head Coach Giuliano Olivierostated in a press release, “We are all looking forward to the season andcompeting for another championship. We ha.. more

Sep 23, 2014 5:09 PM Around MKE

Picture Perfect: At the opening of the Milwaukee Art Museum’s “Postcards from America: Milwaukee,” photo curator Lisa Sutcliffe and photographer Alessandra more

Jul 24, 2014 3:45 PM Around MKE

Optimistic About Shakespeare: The Optimist Theatre’s Shakespeare in the Park held a jocular fundraiser called “Unsphere the Stars” at Turner Hall to raise money for the Bard’s The Winter’s more

Feb 18, 2014 8:56 PM Around MKE

Food for a Cause: Sanford and Tutto restaurants joined talents for The Food Bowl to Kick Hunger to benefit Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, in conjunction with Taste of the NFL. Held at Tutto more

Feb 5, 2014 2:39 AM Around MKE

Sneak Preview: The season premiere of the award-winning “Downton Abbey” was previewed by some 700 diehard fans at the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center (SMPAC). The free event more

Dec 23, 2013 3:18 AM Around MKE

money_rect.jpg.jpe

Like his predecessor, Scott Walker, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele touted his no-tax-increase $1.4 billion county budget.To balance more

Oct 16, 2013 1:34 AM News Features

news1.jpg.jpe

Beginning this fall, Milwaukee leaders will be seizing a once-in-a-generation opportunity to add high-rises to the city’s skyline, improve access to the lakefront and develop under-used space more

Sep 18, 2013 1:48 AM News Features

154284-004-5152b6a7.jpg.jpe

On Tuesday, Milwaukee County supervisors and the leaders of the Milwaukee Art Museum and the Milwaukee County War Memorial announced their support for more

Jul 24, 2013 1:40 AM Expresso

artprev.jpg.jpe

Join the Milwaukee Art Museum in celebrating works by modern African American artists that span the 1970s through to the present. With subject matter encompassing race, politics, history, sexuality and gender, and more

Jun 10, 2013 12:20 AM Visual Arts

Epitome of Elegance: The beautifully renovated Milwaukee County Historical Society was a perfect setting for Ten Chimneys’ 10th anniversary gala. Lynn Fontanne, Alfred Lunt and Joe Garton—the latter credited with saving more

May 15, 2013 12:32 AM Around MKE

