Mam
'Art AIDS America' and 'Eggs Benedict'
Along with several dozen Milwaukee Art Museum members, ARCW staff and the tour’s sponsor, Joe Pabst, Paul Masterson viewed “Art AIDS America" in Chicago’s Alphawood Gallery. He recounts this recent trip. more
Mar 14, 2017 2:35 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
The Dark Drama of ‘Haunted Screens’
“Haunted Screens: German Cinema in the 1920s” at the Milwaukee Art Museum takes the viewer into the world of strange, enduring, moving images through film clips, original drawings, movie posters and other ephemera. While this exhibition ... more
Oct 25, 2016 2:20 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Hidden Treasures at Milwaukee Art Museum
More than half of the Milwaukee Art Museum’s stored works slumber in a room roughly the size a basketball court. Some 15,000 works on paper—prints, drawings, watercolors, photographs, graphic art—lie dormant on high density storage shelves ... more
Aug 9, 2016 3:38 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Hundreds of Artists at Lakefront Festival of Art
The annual Lakefront Festival of Art takes place just outside the Milwaukee Art Museum over the course of the June 17-19 weekend. The LFOA commonly draws some 30,000 attendees and features 170 juried artists working with paint, pottery, pri... more
Jun 14, 2016 4:23 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
An Epic American Artist
“American Epics: Thomas Hart Benton and Hollywood,” on display at the Milwaukee Art Museum from June 10 through Sept. 5, will be the first major exhibition of Benton’s work in the region in more than 25 years. The exhibit of nearly 100 w... more
May 31, 2016 1:15 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Sam Francis at Milwaukee Art Museum
“Sam Francis: Master Printmaker,” an exhibit of works by American printmaker and painter Sam Francis, runs through March 20 at the Milwaukee Art Museum. It is the inaugural exhibit for the MAM’s new Bradley Family Gallery. more
Dec 29, 2015 8:00 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Behind the Scenes as MAM Gets Set for the Grand Re-Opening
There's something odd about walking through a museum that's not quite ready to open.The lights are a little dim.There are cardboard boxes, packing materials, and ladders strewn about.Hammers and forklifts clang and rumble in .. more
Nov 17, 2015 4:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Daniel Fleming Art Blog
I hear that living with an artist can be trying...but I don't really see it. It's not like we take up space...Or infringe on the living areas...It's not like there's splatter on the electrical outlets and walls... It's not like the cats sit in ope.. more
Jun 24, 2015 3:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Boris And Doris On The Town
Boris and Doris attended a number of events in Milwaukee, including the WAMI awards at Turner Hall, a Club Charlies performance by Karen Valentine, the Bal du Lac at the Milwaukee Art Museum, MATC’s annual Five Star Food and Wine Festival, ... more
Apr 28, 2015 10:08 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Lake Michigan Shoreline Winds Up in Court
The city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County have sued the watchdog group Preserve Our Parks for questioning the shoreline of Lake Michigan and seeming to hold up the sale of the county-owned Transit Center site to developer Rick Barrett. Pre... more
Apr 7, 2015 9:53 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Milwaukee Wave’s 2014-15 Roster Unveiled
MKE Sports &Entertainment just announced the 2014-15 rosterof the six-time-champion MilwaukeeWave. Head Coach Giuliano Olivierostated in a press release, “We are all looking forward to the season andcompeting for another championship. We ha.. more
Sep 23, 2014 5:09 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Boris and Doris On the Town
Picture Perfect: At the opening of the Milwaukee Art Museum’s “Postcards from America: Milwaukee,” photo curator Lisa Sutcliffe and photographer Alessandra more
Jul 24, 2014 3:45 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Boris and Doris On the Town
Optimistic About Shakespeare: The Optimist Theatre’s Shakespeare in the Park held a jocular fundraiser called “Unsphere the Stars” at Turner Hall to raise money for the Bard’s The Winter’s more
Feb 18, 2014 8:56 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Boris and Doris On the Town
Food for a Cause: Sanford and Tutto restaurants joined talents for The Food Bowl to Kick Hunger to benefit Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, in conjunction with Taste of the NFL. Held at Tutto more
Feb 5, 2014 2:39 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Boris and Doris On the Town
Sneak Preview: The season premiere of the award-winning “Downton Abbey” was previewed by some 700 diehard fans at the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center (SMPAC). The free event more
Dec 23, 2013 3:18 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Supervisors Examine Abele’s County Budget
Like his predecessor, Scott Walker, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele touted his no-tax-increase $1.4 billion county budget.To balance more
Oct 16, 2013 1:34 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Milwaukee’s Historic Lakefront Opportunities
Beginning this fall, Milwaukee leaders will be seizing a once-in-a-generation opportunity to add high-rises to the city’s skyline, improve access to the lakefront and develop under-used space more
Sep 18, 2013 1:48 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: Support a Hard-Won Compromise on the Lakefront
On Tuesday, Milwaukee County supervisors and the leaders of the Milwaukee Art Museum and the Milwaukee County War Memorial announced their support for more
Jul 24, 2013 1:40 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
African American Art in the 20th Century
Join the Milwaukee Art Museum in celebrating works by modern African American artists that span the 1970s through to the present. With subject matter encompassing race, politics, history, sexuality and gender, and more
Jun 10, 2013 12:20 AM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
Boris and Doris On the Town
Epitome of Elegance: The beautifully renovated Milwaukee County Historical Society was a perfect setting for Ten Chimneys’ 10th anniversary gala. Lynn Fontanne, Alfred Lunt and Joe Garton—the latter credited with saving more
May 15, 2013 12:32 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE