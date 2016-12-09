Mamie'S
Inner City Kids Struggle with Poverty and Crime in The Land
“Doyou even care about your future?” a high school counselor asks. The Land openswith a sequence of troubled students shuffling through her office, respondingwith aggressive apathy. The question of what’s in store for The L.. more
Dec 9, 2016 2:45 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Stream Milwaukee R&B Singer Rina's Chilled-Out New Single, "I Tried"
As we've written before, Milwaukee doesn't have much of a recent R&B tradition. Excluding Rico Love, an expat whose ties to the city are pretty thin these days, the city has never produced a true contemporary R&B star, and for a good stretch of th.. more
Apr 26, 2016 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
New Year's Celebrations
Join Mamie's (3300 W. National Ave.) on New Year's Eve (Friday, December 31) for a New Year's Celebration. Enjoy music provided by Marvelous Mack from 11pm until 3am. Hats, horns and champagne will be given out at midnight. At 6am there wil... more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Halloween Costume Party
Mamie's is hosting a Halloween Costume Party on Friday, October 29 from 8pm until close. Music provided by the Charles Walker Band (9:30pm - 1:30am). Costume contest includes a $100 prize for first. Must be registered by 10pm to be eligible... more
Oct 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE