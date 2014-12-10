Manchester Orchestra
Neutral Milk Hotel Will Play Their First Milwaukee Show in April
Dec 10, 2014 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Botanas II to Open in January
Asecond location of Botanas, aptly named Botanas II, will move into the buildingcurrently housing The Patio at 1421 E. Howard Ave. The Patio will be hostingits last banquet at the end of September. Martha Navejar, who opened theoriginal Botana.. more
Sep 9, 2014 3:00 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE 1 Comments
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 21-Nov. 27
Milwaukee-raised Patty Larkin grew up with the piano, but she became an eminent guitar player after teaching herself in high school and then honing her jazz-based style at the Berklee College of Music more
Nov 20, 2013 2:25 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Building The Verge Music Festival
By the end, RiverSplash was on life support. For two decades, the event had marked the unofficial start of Milwaukee’s festival season the first weekend of each June, but following years of bad weather and even worse press after a 2008 shoo... more
May 26, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Manchester Orchestra Added to Verge Festival; Temporary Discount
Atlanta rockers Manchester Orchestra, who canceled a planned performance at the Rave this weekend, have been added to the Verge Music Festival, along with Los Angeles' Scarlet Grey, Madison's Locksley and two Chicago bands, The Loyal Divide and Vi.. more
Apr 28, 2010 2:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Manchester Orchestra’s Louder Brand of Indie Rock
Manchester Orchestra isn’t from Manchester, nor is it an orchestra. It’s a rock band from Atlanta with some strong opinions on the state of commercial rock.“I think there’s definitely something lacking in popular rock music today more
Apr 21, 2010 12:00 AM L. Kent Wolgamott Music Feature
Trouble In Mind
Though it deals with lofty issues of race, Alice Childress’ debut play, 1955’s Trouble In Mind ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 21, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee