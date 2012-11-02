RSS

Manners

img_7578.jpg.jpe

Erik Ljung

"I remember playing this theater, but I don't remember playing to this audience," Passion Pit singer Michael Angelakos remarked after the band’s rendition of "The Reeling" early on Thursday night at the Riverside Theater. more

Nov 2, 2012 12:05 PM Concert Reviews

blogimage3881.jpe

I'd dismissed Manners, the debut album for Boston's indie-electro fetishists Passion Pit, after a couple grating initial listens and reading some icy reviews from sources I trust that seemed to confirm my first read. I've been revisiting the recor.. more

Jun 16, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage3881.jpe

You have to wonder if, after seven years together, the Sublime tribute band Badfish ever gets tired of playing Sublime music—especially since Sublime only recorded three albums, so there isn’t a,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 30, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage469.jpe

“I am concerned with the increasingly diminishing returns that Milwaukee taxpayers a Sports Illustrated ,Elections more

Jan 10, 2008 12:00 AM Elections 3 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES