Manners
Passion Pit @ The Riverside Theater
"I remember playing this theater, but I don't remember playing to this audience," Passion Pit singer Michael Angelakos remarked after the band’s rendition of "The Reeling" early on Thursday night at the Riverside Theater. more
Nov 2, 2012 12:05 PM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Coming Around to Passion Pit
I'd dismissed Manners, the debut album for Boston's indie-electro fetishists Passion Pit, after a couple grating initial listens and reading some icy reviews from sources I trust that seemed to confirm my first read. I've been revisiting the recor.. more
Jun 16, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Badfish
You have to wonder if, after seven years together, the Sublime tribute band Badfish ever gets tired of playing Sublime music—especially since Sublime only recorded three albums, so there isn’t a,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 30, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
David Schroeder
“I am concerned with the increasingly diminishing returns that Milwaukee taxpayers a Sports Illustrated ,Elections more
Jan 10, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Elections 3 Comments