Maramar Theatre
Free Decaffeinated Comedy
Kurt Hartwig’s Bad Soviet Habits presents a brand new free show this month, as Hartwig performs Decaffeinated Tragedy May 15 and 16 at Most Bar on 240 East Pittsburgh. Hartwig is describing the show as, “part memoir, part gallery display, p.. more
May 4, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
It's official
It's on the Brewers website. Ken Macha will be the new manager. Macha was the obvious choice from the get-go. He was all but in thejersey 5 years ago when he was offered a promotion to manager in theA's system. He stayed in Oakland and Ned.. more
Oct 31, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Sept. 4-Sept. 10
Saturday, Sept. 6 ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Sep 3, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Apr. 24 - Apr. 30
How did you get into video retailing? ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Apr 23, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee