Marc Ferch
Bad Bread Merge Detroit Punk with Milwaukee Rock
With their heaving riffs and soccer chant cadences, Milwaukee’s Bad Bread could easily be mistaken for a London punk band circa 1978. more
Apr 18, 2017 2:55 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
Psychedelia on Cable
Nov 30, 2015 2:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Cabaret
The Milwaukee Rep opens its first season under new artistic director Mark Clements with a production of the 1966 hit Broadway musical drama Cabaret . With a substantial cast and choreography by Milwaukee Ballet’s Michael Pink more
Sep 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
