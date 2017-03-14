March Madness
The Conflicted History of Women's Basketball in Milwaukee
Last week, Marquette University’s women’s basketball teamknocked off DePaul University to claim their first-ever Big East title andclinch their first birth in the NCAA tournament since 2011. On Monday, with thewomen’s brackets announced, i.. more
Mar 14, 2017 Matthew J. Prigge
Bracketosis
Art Kumbalek takes on the NCAA Basketball Tournament. more
Mar 15, 2016 art kumbalek
Basketball Smoke Dreams
Everybody goes a little basketball crazy during the NCAA tournament, but some of the talk around basketball in Milwaukee these days sounds more like pure lunacy. more
Apr 9, 2014 Joel McNally
Madness, Sadness
As the frenzy of college basketball's post-season arrives, the state's top two teams have utterly different outlooks. Wisconsin, despite Sunday's loss at Nebraska more
Mar 10, 2014 Frank Clines
Marquette advances to Sweet Sixteen
Marquette started their game against Murray State slowly and things weren't looking favorable well into the second-half. But a 14-2 run gave Marquette some momentum and they went on to win 62-53.Big East Player of the Year Jae Crowder and Darius .. more
Mar 18, 2012
Wisconsin advances to the Sweet 16
Wisconsin survived a late flurry by No. 5 Vandebilt. A 13-3 run gave them a one point lead with 2:25 left in the game, but the Badgers came roaring back.When I was filling out my bracket, I had no intention of having Wisconsin get very far in the.. more
Mar 18, 2012
truTV HD coming to Time Warner?
CBS is trying something new this season with March Madness games. Instead of focusing on CBS covering games and showing regional coverage, they have spread the games out on their cadre of networks (CSB, TBS, TNT, truTV), so that every game will be.. more
Mar 15, 2011
Great Roles for Everyone
The great roles in Western drama, onstage and off, have largely belonged to Caucasian males. As women and all people of color achieve greater representation in U.S. theaters, new and appealing possibilities for the future of the art form ar... more
Jan 12, 2011 John Schneider
The Informant!
That’s the ambiguity at the heart of The Informant! Loosely adapted by theprolific The Informant! ,Film more
Sep 22, 2009 David Luhrssen
Musical Monopoly
Earlier this year Ticketmaster, the world's largest ticket broker, and Live Nation, the wo Chicago Tribune ,Books more
May 21, 2009 Aisha Motlani
Who would have thought?
No one expected Marquette to win all five of their final games with thebrutal schedule they faced, but no one expected them to lose all five,either. I was hoping for two wins - one against Syracuse and one upset among the big four other teams.Is.. more
Mar 10, 2009
Ben Kingsley's Elegy
It isn’t true that David Kepesh cares for nothing but himself. As a literature professor at a prestigious New York university and a respected public intellectual, Kepesh cares about books, music and art, probably for the pleasure he derives from .. more
Sep 3, 2008
March Meatiness
Wall Street Journal ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Apr 2, 2008 Chuck Shepherd
Marquette vs. Kentucky
The best part of this MU team is knowing that when one of the big name guys has an off night, the rest of the team has the ability to pick up the slack. We saw that throughout the season when Dominic James struggled/was injured and we saw it durin.. more
Mar 22, 2008
Marquette gets a #6 seed
I feel like I'm pretty happy with a 6 seed. We did lose 9 games. Ithink our tournament run, the two wins over eventual #4 seed Notre Dameand the win over #3 seed Wisconsin were huge marks on our tournamentresume. When I saw Notre Dame's seed, I.. more
Mar 16, 2008
Congratulations Badger Men's Basketball Team
Mar 16, 2008
Marquette beats Seton Hall, moves on to face Notre Dame tonight
Marquette had an absolutely awful shooting performance last night, fromfree throws to 3-pointers. Thank goodness they out-rebounded Seton Hall56-37, including 25 offensive boards. Lazar Hayward was oneoffensive shining star as he collected his .. more
Mar 13, 2008
Bo Ryan
The JS has a really good article about Bo Ryan and his ability to take teams that seem down and out and make them into champions. Here's the first few paragraphs: Madison - If people didn't know before, they should know now to.. more
Mar 11, 2008
Patrick Flaherty for Third District Alderman
On Feb. 19, voters in Milwaukee’sEast Side and Riverwest neighborhoods will have a Shepherd Express ,News Features more
Feb 13, 2008
Prison, Rape Victim Mistreatment Telling of Problems in Wisconsi
Hello, Below is a letter to the editor regarding a pair of stories in this week's S electorate, ,Letters more
Feb 11, 2008