Last week, Marquette University’s women’s basketball teamknocked off DePaul University to claim their first-ever Big East title andclinch their first birth in the NCAA tournament since 2011. On Monday, with thewomen’s brackets announced, i.. more

Mar 14, 2017 2:52 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

Art Kumbalek takes on the NCAA Basketball Tournament. more

Mar 15, 2016 4:02 PM Art for Art's Sake

Everybody goes a little basketball crazy during the NCAA tournament, but some of the talk around basketball in Milwaukee these days sounds more like pure lunacy. more

Apr 9, 2014 8:11 PM Taking Liberties

As the frenzy of college basketball's post-season arrives, the state's top two teams have utterly different outlooks. Wisconsin, despite Sunday's loss at Nebraska more

Mar 10, 2014 5:52 PM More Sports

Marquette started their game against Murray State slowly and things weren't looking favorable well into the second-half. But a 14-2 run gave Marquette some momentum and they went on to win 62-53.Big East Player of the Year Jae Crowder and Darius .. more

Mar 18, 2012 8:19 PM More Sports

Wisconsin survived a late flurry by No. 5 Vandebilt. A 13-3 run gave them a one point lead with 2:25 left in the game, but the Badgers came roaring back.When I was filling out my bracket, I had no intention of having Wisconsin get very far in the.. more

Mar 18, 2012 8:05 PM More Sports

CBS is trying something new this season with March Madness games. Instead of focusing on CBS covering games and showing regional coverage, they have spread the games out on their cadre of networks (CSB, TBS, TNT, truTV), so that every game will be.. more

Mar 15, 2011 7:17 PM More Sports

The great roles in Western drama, onstage and off, have largely belonged to Caucasian males. As women and all people of color achieve greater representation in U.S. theaters, new and appealing possibilities for the future of the art form ar... more

Jan 12, 2011 12:00 AM A&E Feature

That’s the ambiguity at the heart of The Informant! Loosely adapted by theprolific The Informant! ,Film more

Sep 22, 2009 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Earlier this year Ticketmaster, the world's largest ticket broker, and Live Nation, the wo Chicago Tribune ,Books more

May 21, 2009 12:00 AM Books

No one expected Marquette to win all five of their final games with thebrutal schedule they faced, but no one expected them to lose all five,either. I was hoping for two wins - one against Syracuse and one upset among the big four other teams.Is.. more

Mar 10, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

It isn’t true that David Kepesh cares for nothing but himself. As a literature professor at a prestigious New York university and a respected public intellectual, Kepesh cares about books, music and art, probably for the pleasure he derives from .. more

Sep 3, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Wall Street Journal ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Apr 2, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

The best part of this MU team is knowing that when one of the big name guys has an off night, the rest of the team has the ability to pick up the slack. We saw that throughout the season when Dominic James struggled/was injured and we saw it durin.. more

Mar 22, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

I feel like I'm pretty happy with a 6 seed. We did lose 9 games. Ithink our tournament run, the two wins over eventual #4 seed Notre Dameand the win over #3 seed Wisconsin were huge marks on our tournamentresume. When I saw Notre Dame's seed, I.. more

Mar 16, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

<a onblur="try {parent.deselectBloggerImageGracefully();} catch(e) {}" href="http://bp3.blogger.com/_MmuSDlN7GQs/R93AQBIU2uI/AAAAAAAAAis/hfz9-XfvkMk/s1600-h/tourn.jpg"><img style="margin: 0pt 10px 10px 0pt; float: left; cursor: pointer;" src="http.. more

Mar 16, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

Marquette had an absolutely awful shooting performance last night, fromfree throws to 3-pointers. Thank goodness they out-rebounded Seton Hall56-37, including 25 offensive boards. Lazar Hayward was oneoffensive shining star as he collected his .. more

Mar 13, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

The JS has a really good article about Bo Ryan and his ability to take teams that seem down and out and make them into champions. Here's the first few paragraphs: Madison - If people didn't know before, they should know now to.. more

Mar 11, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

On Feb. 19, voters in Milwaukee’sEast Side and Riverwest neighborhoods will have a Shepherd Express ,News Features more

Feb 13, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 7 Comments

Hello, Below is a letter to the editor regarding a pair of stories in this week's S electorate, ,Letters more

Feb 11, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

