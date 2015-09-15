Marcia Gay Harden
Grandma
Grandma assumes the form of that most ancient of stories—the odyssey—when Elle (Lily Tomlin) sets forth with teenage granddaughter Sage (Julia Garner) to find enough money to pay for the latter’s abortion. The film surveys several alternati... more
Sep 15, 2015 6:04 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Amanda Knox on Trial
It was inevitable that the Amanda Knox story would be dramatized on cable. Lifetime's movie Amanda Knox: Murder on Trial on Italy (out on DVD) is prosaically titled and strains at times to yank those heart strings. And yet, it offers a remarkabl.. more
Jun 25, 2011 2:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Puddle of Mudd
Few post-grunge bands have been more committed to Nirvana’s legacy than Puddle of Mudd, and few bands have so brazenly misunderstood that legacy. Drawing from the numbskull sentiments of Fred Durst more than the satirical screeds of Kurt Co... more
Jun 25, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee