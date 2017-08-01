Marcus Center For Performing Art
Morning Glory Fine Craft Fair Showcases Arts Along the Riverwalk
This year marks the 43rd annual Morning Glory FineCraft Fair. The festival has become a mainstay of downtown Milwaukeesummers, with original, handcrafted treasures from more than 100 talented andskilled artists.The nationally recognize.. more
Aug 1, 2017 5:36 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Uihlein Hall Hosts 33rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration
A little known fact is that Milwaukee and Atlanta, Dr.Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthplace, are the only two cities that havecelebrated his birthday annually since 1984. On Sunday, Jan. 15, Milwaukeewill celebrate Dr. King’s legacy at Uihle.. more
Jan 10, 2017 7:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Insightful Look into a Bully’s Psyche
Bullying is often the big elephant in a room (or hallway, or workplace), recognized by most but hard to address. First Stage’s upcoming show Crash is bound to be a great conversation starter and learning experience on the topic for ages 8 a... more
Mar 20, 2014 5:52 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Mason Jennings
Mason Jennings was raised in Pennsylvania after moving from Hawaii at a young age, but his folk-pop nonetheless retains the tropical flavor and whimsical spirit of his home state. His balmy tunes about easy love and playful carousing more
Feb 4, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Armada Rallies Against the Suburbs
The story never gets old: Kids discover hardcore punk. Kids decide to start a band. Kids pour all of their heart and soul into songs that mean everything to them. Kids play these songs with a passion that is absolutely infectious, one that ... more
Dec 29, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music