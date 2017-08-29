RSS

A wide variety of genres and talents were brought together by Milwaukee’s second annual Fringe Festival, creating a magical weekend full of artistic wonders. more

Aug 29, 2017 12:15 AM Theater

aegateway_fringfest_byjeangabrielfernandez.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s own Fringe Festival is back for its second edition, Aug. 26-27 at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts. The two-day multi-disciplinary performance and visual art festival will swing the spotlight onto local artists of all k... more

Aug 22, 2017 1:28 PM A&E Feature

morningglorybooths.jpg.jpe

In light of severe recent flooding in southwestern Wisconsin, CERF+, “the leading nonprofit organization that uniquely focuses on safeguarding artists’ livelihoods nationwide," has offered its services to regional artists in form of larg... more

Aug 8, 2017 1:44 PM Visual Arts

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Dear Ruthie responds to some very personal reader inquiries and runs down the events of potential interest to the LGBTQ community taking place June 20-25. more

Jun 20, 2017 2:04 PM Dear Ruthie

paw_tesselate_(bydeniseleitner).jpg.jpe

“Tessellate 2017" appears at UW-Milwaukee’s Kenilworth Square East; Beautiful: The Carole King Musical appears at the Marcus Center this month via a national tour company; the Wisconsin Philharmonic winds play, for the first time, in Ket... more

Jun 13, 2017 1:26 PM Performing Arts Weekly

inreview_firststage_a_bypaulruffolo.jpg.jpe

First Stage’s Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook! Is a 90-minute show that is a fun and helpful glimpse into some of the situations real kids will find themselves in as they mature, whether Junie, herself is around or not. more

May 2, 2017 1:40 PM Theater

soul-1-web.jpg.jpe

THEATER ‘Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook!’ Playwright Allison Gregory adapted Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook! from a popular book series by Barbara Park. Gregory recently reflected on her work,Performing Arts Weekly more

Apr 25, 2017 1:42 PM Performing Arts Weekly

aegateway_milwballet_b_bynathanieldavauer.jpg.jpe

One of history’s oldest existing ballets and—for a moment—its very newest, will stand hand in hand embodied by Milwaukee Ballet’s dancers with live orchestral accompaniment. August Bournonville’s La Sylphide, classical in style and romantic... more

Apr 4, 2017 2:06 PM A&E Feature

inreviewrepcourtesyoffrankferranteproductions.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s An Evening With Groucho is a heartfelt tribute to one of the 20th century’s greatest comedians. more

Mar 28, 2017 4:01 PM Theater

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Ruthie answers a question from a straight woman wondering if its OK to celebrate her birthday at a drag performance. Upcoming events include: “RuPaul’s Drag Race" premiere viewing party at D.I.X with star Jaymes Mansfield present, March ... more

Mar 21, 2017 3:34 PM Dear Ruthie

inreview_firststage_a_bypaulruffolophotography.jpg.jpe

Robin Hood and his band of merry men and women get in plenty of laughs along with the requisite swashbuckling, bravery and heroism in First Stage’s world premiere, and while the good guys do battle with the bad guys in this production, the ... more

Feb 21, 2017 4:21 PM Theater

paw_arslonga.jpg.jpe

There are several plays and musicals to choose from in the coming weeks: Robin Hood (First Stage), The Metromaniacs (Windfall Theatre), A Month in the Country (UWM Kenilworth Five-O-Eight), Broadway’s Next H!t Musical (SMPAC), Escanaba in L... more

Feb 14, 2017 2:57 PM Performing Arts Weekly

firststagebylindsayabendschein.jpg.jpe

From Jan. 13-Feb. 5 First Stage presents Sheri Williams Pannell’s tender new play Welcome to Bronzeville. The first of a planned trilogy, which will end with the neighborhood’s end, the play will have its world premiere in a First Stage pro... more

Jan 3, 2017 1:39 PM A&E Feature

jimgaffigan.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra takes on Indiana Jones while the Rave’s Stellar Spark New Year’s Eve party kicks off a day early. more

Dec 27, 2016 2:06 PM This Week in Milwaukee

inreview_firststage_a_bypaulruffolo.jpg.jpe

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and with the revival of First Stage’s delightful Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical, Christmas gets an even brighter (red) glow—thanks to the most famous reindeer of all. Rudolph is based o... more

Nov 29, 2016 4:52 PM Theater

paw_blacknavity.jpg.jpe

Langston Hughes’ Black Nativity returns to the Marcus Center for a second year in a row. The production features many new actors and new direction under Malkia Stampley. Performances run Dec. 1-11. more

Nov 22, 2016 4:10 PM Performing Arts Weekly

aegateway_firststage_a_paulruffolo.jpg.jpe

First Stage reprises its beloved Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical, Nov. 25-Dec. 31 at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts’ Todd Wehr Theater. more

Nov 15, 2016 4:00 PM A&E Feature

inreview_firststage_a_bypaulruffolo.jpg.jpe

As Halloween approaches, First Stage children’s theater is already handing out tricks and treats with its funny, scary and delightful production of Goosebumps The Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium. more

Oct 18, 2016 3:33 PM Theater

scheharazzad.jpg.jpe

Photo by Mark Frohna

A visionary double billing of Scheherazade and Angels in the Architecture opens the new season—as well as starts something of a new era—for the Milwaukee Ballet this October. more

Oct 11, 2016 4:15 PM A&E Feature

a_egateway_florentine_c.jpg.jpe

On Oct. 7 and 9, the Florentine Opera Company presents the world premiere of Robert Aldridge and Herschel Garfein’s Sister Carrie, an opera based on the 1900 novel by Theodore Dreiser. more

Sep 27, 2016 2:05 PM A&E Feature

