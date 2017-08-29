Marcus Center For The Performing
Second Annual Fringe Festival Would Have Made Even Paris Proud
A wide variety of genres and talents were brought together by Milwaukee’s second annual Fringe Festival, creating a magical weekend full of artistic wonders. more
Aug 29, 2017 12:15 AM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Theater
Milwaukee Fringe Festival Returns for a Genre-Bending Arts Event
Milwaukee’s own Fringe Festival is back for its second edition, Aug. 26-27 at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts. The two-day multi-disciplinary performance and visual art festival will swing the spotlight onto local artists of all k... more
Aug 22, 2017 1:28 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez A&E Feature
CERF+ Aids Wisconsin Artists Affected by Flooding
In light of severe recent flooding in southwestern Wisconsin, CERF+, “the leading nonprofit organization that uniquely focuses on safeguarding artists’ livelihoods nationwide," has offered its services to regional artists in form of larg... more
Aug 8, 2017 1:44 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Ruthie Rooters Get Personal
Dear Ruthie responds to some very personal reader inquiries and runs down the events of potential interest to the LGBTQ community taking place June 20-25. more
Jun 20, 2017 2:04 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Performing Arts Weekly: June 15-21, 2017
“Tessellate 2017" appears at UW-Milwaukee’s Kenilworth Square East; Beautiful: The Carole King Musical appears at the Marcus Center this month via a national tour company; the Wisconsin Philharmonic winds play, for the first time, in Ket... more
Jun 13, 2017 1:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Nothing Crooked in First Stage’s ‘Junie B. Jones’
First Stage’s Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook! Is a 90-minute show that is a fun and helpful glimpse into some of the situations real kids will find themselves in as they mature, whether Junie, herself is around or not. more
May 2, 2017 1:40 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Performing Arts Weekly: April 27-May 3, 2017
THEATER ‘Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook!’ Playwright Allison Gregory adapted Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook! from a popular book series by Barbara Park. Gregory recently reflected on her work,Performing Arts Weekly more
Apr 25, 2017 1:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Old Meets New on Milwaukee Ballet Stage
One of history’s oldest existing ballets and—for a moment—its very newest, will stand hand in hand embodied by Milwaukee Ballet’s dancers with live orchestral accompaniment. August Bournonville’s La Sylphide, classical in style and romantic... more
Apr 4, 2017 2:06 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
The Rep's 'Evening With Groucho' Satisfies Our Need to Laugh
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s An Evening With Groucho is a heartfelt tribute to one of the 20th century’s greatest comedians. more
Mar 28, 2017 4:01 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Girls Gone Wild?
Ruthie answers a question from a straight woman wondering if its OK to celebrate her birthday at a drag performance. Upcoming events include: “RuPaul’s Drag Race" premiere viewing party at D.I.X with star Jaymes Mansfield present, March ... more
Mar 21, 2017 3:34 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
The Merry Boys and Girls of First Stage’s ‘Robin Hood’
Robin Hood and his band of merry men and women get in plenty of laughs along with the requisite swashbuckling, bravery and heroism in First Stage’s world premiere, and while the good guys do battle with the bad guys in this production, the ... more
Feb 21, 2017 4:21 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Performing Arts Weekly 2.16
There are several plays and musicals to choose from in the coming weeks: Robin Hood (First Stage), The Metromaniacs (Windfall Theatre), A Month in the Country (UWM Kenilworth Five-O-Eight), Broadway’s Next H!t Musical (SMPAC), Escanaba in L... more
Feb 14, 2017 2:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Milwaukee's Vibrant 1950s African American Community
From Jan. 13-Feb. 5 First Stage presents Sheri Williams Pannell’s tender new play Welcome to Bronzeville. The first of a planned trilogy, which will end with the neighborhood’s end, the play will have its world premiere in a First Stage pro... more
Jan 3, 2017 1:39 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 29 - Jan. 4
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra takes on Indiana Jones while the Rave’s Stellar Spark New Year’s Eve party kicks off a day early. more
Dec 27, 2016 2:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Music of ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and with the revival of First Stage’s delightful Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical, Christmas gets an even brighter (red) glow—thanks to the most famous reindeer of all. Rudolph is based o... more
Nov 29, 2016 4:52 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Performing Arts Weekly 11.24
Langston Hughes’ Black Nativity returns to the Marcus Center for a second year in a row. The production features many new actors and new direction under Malkia Stampley. Performances run Dec. 1-11. more
Nov 22, 2016 4:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ Gets an Update
First Stage reprises its beloved Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical, Nov. 25-Dec. 31 at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts’ Todd Wehr Theater. more
Nov 15, 2016 4:00 PM Jack Fennimore A&E Feature
Funny, Scary, Delightful
As Halloween approaches, First Stage children’s theater is already handing out tricks and treats with its funny, scary and delightful production of Goosebumps The Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium. more
Oct 18, 2016 3:33 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
‘Scheherazade’ and ‘Angels in the Architecture’
A visionary double billing of Scheherazade and Angels in the Architecture opens the new season—as well as starts something of a new era—for the Milwaukee Ballet this October. more
Oct 11, 2016 4:15 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Florentine Opera debuts ‘Sister Carrie’
On Oct. 7 and 9, the Florentine Opera Company presents the world premiere of Robert Aldridge and Herschel Garfein’s Sister Carrie, an opera based on the 1900 novel by Theodore Dreiser. more
Sep 27, 2016 2:05 PM John Jahn A&E Feature