Margaret Raether

theatrereview_mct_bypaulruffolo.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Paul Ruffolo

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre production of Margaret Raether's Jeeves Takes a Bow is at the Broadway Theatre Center through May 3. more

Apr 20, 2015 11:10 AM Theater

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre produced Margaret Raether’s Jeeves Intervenes in 2010, Jeeves in Bloom in 2013 and this year, the company will wrap up its season with the final installment, Jeeves Takes a Bow. Matt Daniels reprises his role as Je... more

Apr 7, 2015 10:11 PM Theater

curtains_jeeves.jpg.jpe

Prior to a few years ago, I know I had a very specific image in my head as to what PG. Wodehouse’s fiercely popular fictional butler Jeeves looked like. Given my pop cultural upbringing, he might’ve looked like a cross between Edwin Jarvis, Alfred.. more

Apr 4, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

With Jeeves in Bloom, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre renders another compelling illustration of why P.G. Wodehouse's beloved characters Jeeves and Wooster continue to hold a distinctive appeal nearly a century after more

Apr 19, 2013 5:17 PM Theater

blogimage11448.jpe

In the Alchemist Theatre’s production of Radha Bharadwaj’s intense drama Closet Land , a sadistic government agent interrogates and tortures a beloved children’s author who he believes is slipping subversive political more

Jul 2, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

