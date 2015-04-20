Margaret Raether
Jeeves’ Final Bow?
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre production of Margaret Raether's Jeeves Takes a Bow is at the Broadway Theatre Center through May 3. more
Apr 20, 2015 11:10 AM David Luhrssen Theater
‘Jeeves Takes a Bow’ at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre produced Margaret Raether’s Jeeves Intervenes in 2010, Jeeves in Bloom in 2013 and this year, the company will wrap up its season with the final installment, Jeeves Takes a Bow. Matt Daniels reprises his role as Je... more
Apr 7, 2015 10:11 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Matt Daniels Once More As Jeeves
Prior to a few years ago, I know I had a very specific image in my head as to what PG. Wodehouse’s fiercely popular fictional butler Jeeves looked like. Given my pop cultural upbringing, he might’ve looked like a cross between Edwin Jarvis, Alfred.. more
Apr 4, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
