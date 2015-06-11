Margarita
La Fuente Restaurants Celebrate 20 Years of Great Mexican Food
La Fuente Restaurant now has 3 locations, in Milwaukee, Wauwatosa, and Waukesha. The restaurant has been known for the most authentic Mexican cuisine in the Greater Milwaukee area for over twenty years. All the restaurant's locations are known fo.. more
Jun 11, 2015 8:28 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Lala’s Is the Place for Mexican Food in Cudahy
Alicia Guerra, the longtime Conejito’s Place employee who goes by the nickname “Lala,” has opened her own Mexican restaurant in Cudahy. Lala’s Place is located in a modest, 1960s vintage diner with booths... more
Oct 5, 2012 3:20 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Discover Terra, Another Mexican Gem
Any Mexican restaurant that opens near the intersection of Sixth Street and National Avenue had better be prepared for some stiff competition. Within two blocks are heavyweights like La... more
Aug 28, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Stinky Gringo's Growing Margarita Empire
“We lost everything overnight,” says Deanna Amidzich of the January 2010 four-alarm fire that destroyed Pizza Man, the historic East Side restaurant she owned with her husband, Mike. In the aftermath of the fire, which had been deliberat... more
May 3, 2011 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview 1 Comments
Into the Woods
Off The Wall Theatre director Dale Gutzman isn’t shy about his love for playwright Stephen Sondheim, and he typically produces at least one Sondheim production a year. This year the honors go to Into the Woods , Sondheim’s more
Jul 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee