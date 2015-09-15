Marian Center
Sep 15, 2015 8:20 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Love and Paranoia with Splinter Group
Splinter Group Theatre stages an endearingly uncomfortable love story this month. Tracy Letts’ Bug finds Niffer Clarke in the role of Agnes: a woman living in a run-down motel room outside of Okla,Theater more
Sep 14, 2015 12:01 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Splinter Group Stages a Single Mood in Three Parts
Splinter Group presents the world premiere of Tony DiMurro’s 3 for the Road—a program of three shorts that render a wistful, dramatic longing anchored in the center by a highly provocative dialogue. more
Feb 9, 2015 6:35 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Seussical Soulstice: A Musical in a Big New Space
For much of the recent past, Soulstice Theatre has been floating around various stages (both improvised and otherwise) at the Marian Center for the Nonprofits. The spaces have worked to varying degrees of success. The dramas they had staged... more
Jul 27, 2011 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Zombies On My Birthday
Local puppet group Angry Young Men, Ltd. had the rather ingenious idea of making a Night of the Living Dead Puppet Show a few years back. Every now and then when the opportunity arises, the group returns to a stage somewhere to perform the sho.. more
Mar 15, 2011 11:04 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Hamlet By The Coast
Since I started reviewing theatre, it’s become a personal goal to see productions of each of the complete plays of William Shakespeare. In the past five years alone, I’ve managed to mark quite a few different plays off the checklist. Oddly enough,.. more
Jun 11, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
The Rocky Horror Picture Show isn’t the only cult comedy to get the live, midnight r The Rocky Horror Picture Show ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 27, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments