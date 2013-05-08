Marion Araujo
Juggling Jobs and a Baby
Boulevard Theatre ends its season with a thought-provoking look at class differences, “the price” of status and the sacrifices made in trying to balance work and family in Living Out. Lisa Loomer’s play centering on a nanny more
May 8, 2013 2:18 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Conversations in Hell
The Boulevard Ensemble Studio Theatre stages George Bernard Shaw's Don Juan in Hell without any formal costuming or set design. The production focuses a conversation in hell between the legendary lover Don Juan more
Nov 20, 2012 12:44 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Waiting With Fools At The Alchemist
Fools For Tragedy takes the stage of the Alchemist Theatre again next month as it presents Jordan Gwiazdowski’s Waiting. Conceptually, it’s a rather clever mutation of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting For Godot. A group of five actors play various roles.. more
Jan 18, 2012 9:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Edo de Waart, Milwaukee's New Maestro
,Cover Story more
Sep 4, 2009 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Around MKE