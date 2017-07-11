RSS

Mark Corkins

heartofrobinhoodlenvillano.jpg.jpe

David Farr’s The Heart of Robin Hood finds a suitably sylvan home this summer as Door Shakespeare brings it to an outdoor stage in Sister Bay. The Farr adaptation of the ancient legend is only ju,Theater more

Jul 11, 2017 2:42 PM Theater

aegatewayshakespeare.jpg.jpe

The Illinois Shakespeare Festival runs through Aug. 13 on the campus of Illinois State University, 400 Beaufort St., Bloomington, Ill. Roger Rapoport spoke with several key players including new up-and-coming Milwaukee director Leda Hoffman... more

Jul 19, 2016 3:55 PM A&E Feature

theatrereview_intandem_b_(ryanblomquist).jpg.jpe

A nuanced reflection on family and the difficult task of psychologically integrating one’s life experience without allowing the past to dominate the present, In Tandem Theatre’s production of Lamps for My Family presents an interesting view... more

Feb 23, 2016 4:13 PM Theater

lamps.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee playwright Michael Neville’s Lamps for My Family runs at In Tandem Theatre, Feb. 19-March 13. more

Feb 9, 2016 3:54 PM Theater

theaterreview_pc_bruceambuel1.jpg.jpe

This summer Door Shakespeare stages an intimate outdoor Romeo and Juliet seeped in the look and feel of the early 20th century. more

Jul 8, 2015 12:23 AM Theater

curtains_korczakschildren.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock / Getty Images

With Korczak’s Children, playwright Jeffrey Hatcher explores the true story of Dr. Janusz Korczak. He had worked to try to keep the 200 Jewish children in his Warsaw orphanage alive and hopeful in the face of some of the most overwhelmingly awful .. more

Mar 19, 2015 1:00 PM Theater

10406948_10152473579068713_508315093306605381_n.jpg.jpe

Optimist Theatre celebrates summer with The Winter’s Tale. One of Shakespeare’s most uneven works is as pleasantly disorienting as ever in a free outdoor production overlooking the Milwaukee skyline. Mark Corkins and Tom Reed star as longti... more

Jun 19, 2014 8:22 PM Theater

In Burying the Bones at In Tandem Theatre, an apolitical housewife living in post apartheid South Africa tries to find out what happened to her husband who’s been missing for the past two years. His ghost haunts her repeatedly now, asking h... more

Oct 8, 2013 12:32 AM Theater

blogimage11392.jpe

It was retro night at Summerfest’s Brigg’s and Stratton stage Sunday night, with two heavy hitting revival acts, Kings Go Forth and Robert Randolph and The Family Band, competing to see who could get the crowd moving. Both succeeded.Kings G... more

Jun 28, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

