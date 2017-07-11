Mark Corkins
Merry Maid Marion in Door County
David Farr’s The Heart of Robin Hood finds a suitably sylvan home this summer as Door Shakespeare brings it to an outdoor stage in Sister Bay. The Farr adaptation of the ancient legend is only ju,Theater more
Jul 11, 2017 2:42 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Someday My Prince Won’t Come
The Illinois Shakespeare Festival runs through Aug. 13 on the campus of Illinois State University, 400 Beaufort St., Bloomington, Ill. Roger Rapoport spoke with several key players including new up-and-coming Milwaukee director Leda Hoffman... more
Jul 19, 2016 3:55 PM Roger Rapoport A&E Feature
One-Man Family Drama
A nuanced reflection on family and the difficult task of psychologically integrating one’s life experience without allowing the past to dominate the present, In Tandem Theatre’s production of Lamps for My Family presents an interesting view... more
Feb 23, 2016 4:13 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Mark Corkins Portrays 20 Characters in ‘Lamps for My Family’
Milwaukee playwright Michael Neville’s Lamps for My Family runs at In Tandem Theatre, Feb. 19-March 13. more
Feb 9, 2016 3:54 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
An Intimate Outdoor ‘Romeo and Juliet’
This summer Door Shakespeare stages an intimate outdoor Romeo and Juliet seeped in the look and feel of the early 20th century. more
Jul 8, 2015 12:23 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
High School Drama About the Warsaw Ghetto
With Korczak’s Children, playwright Jeffrey Hatcher explores the true story of Dr. Janusz Korczak. He had worked to try to keep the 200 Jewish children in his Warsaw orphanage alive and hopeful in the face of some of the most overwhelmingly awful .. more
Mar 19, 2015 1:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A ‘Winter’s Tale’ for the Summer
Optimist Theatre celebrates summer with The Winter’s Tale. One of Shakespeare’s most uneven works is as pleasantly disorienting as ever in a free outdoor production overlooking the Milwaukee skyline. Mark Corkins and Tom Reed star as longti... more
Jun 19, 2014 8:22 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
In Tandem’s ‘Burying the Bones’
In Burying the Bones at In Tandem Theatre, an apolitical housewife living in post apartheid South Africa tries to find out what happened to her husband who’s been missing for the past two years. His ghost haunts her repeatedly now, asking h... more
Oct 8, 2013 12:32 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Robert Randolph and The Family Band w/ Kings Go Forth @ Summerfest
It was retro night at Summerfest’s Brigg’s and Stratton stage Sunday night, with two heavy hitting revival acts, Kings Go Forth and Robert Randolph and The Family Band, competing to see who could get the crowd moving. Both succeeded.Kings G... more
Jun 28, 2010 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews