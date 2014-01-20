Mark Honadel
And God Is A Stoned Woman In The Booth
I have to admit to being less than enthusiastic about's going to see the Renaissance Theaterworks new show. Not that I don't appreciate Renaissance Theaterworks. They do really consistently great work. They're the latest show, however, is The Unde.. more
Jan 20, 2014 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
School Voucher Money Pours Into South Side Election to Replace Honadel
The south side of Milwaukee County will elect two new state representatives this year, thanks to the midterm resignations of state Rep. Mark Honadel (R-South Milwaukee) more
Nov 6, 2013 2:06 AM Dominique Paul Noth News Features
Issue of the Week: Finger-scanning Kids
The state’s Wisconsin Shares day care program has been under scrutiny since the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel decided to cherry-pick some cases of alleged fraud, sensationalize the claims, and plaster the providers on its front page. In respon... more
Feb 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Food For Thought
Farmers markets are in full swing, the Eat Local challenge is approaching, and the big push to get healthy food into school lunch programs is growing momentum. Now is the perfect time to take advantage of the many opportunities to learn more about.. more
Aug 24, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
South Side Incumbent Gets a Challenge
Mark Honadel became the firstRepublican representative of the 21st Assembly District in 7 What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,News Features more
Oct 22, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments