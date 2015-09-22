Mark Knopfler
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 24-30
The Wisconsin State Fair grounds celebrate the harvest, Comet Café celebrates 20 years and Heartless Bastards celebrate the blues. more
Sep 22, 2015 11:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Liz Shipe’s Sherlock Holmes Trilogy In October
ThisOctober, Old World Wisconsin hosts all three installments of risingactress/playwright Liz Shipe’s Sherlock Holmes trilogy. Originally stagein the historic Brumder Mansion in three distinct stagings, Old World Wisconsinwill be staging all t.. more
Sep 14, 2014 7:36 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Porgy and Bess and Rouben Mamoulian
This pastJanuary, as the University Press of Kentucky was publishing my biography ofdirector Rouben Mamoulian, Mamoulian: Life on Stage and Screen , I learned that another book on theneglected auteur was scheduled for publication thi.. more
Oct 31, 2013 6:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Bob Dylan w/ Mark Knopfler @ BMO Harris Bradley Center
Bob Dylan is inarguably an American icon, one whose music has transcended the passage of time, but for many people he’ll forever be a symbol of the promise and problems of the ’60s, which begs the question more
Nov 9, 2012 11:27 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Bob Dylan to Play the Bradley Center on Nov. 18
Yesterday brought news of a new Bob Dylan album with horrific cover art called <em>Tempest</em>, which will feature 10 new songs, including a 14-minute epic inspired (<a href=\"http://www.rollingstone.com/music/news/first-details-of-bob-dylans-upc.. more
Jul 18, 2012 8:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Mark Knopfler (4/24)
The Get Lucky Tour is coming to Milwaukee in April! Mark Knopfler will be performing at the ,Sponsored Events more
Apr 24, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content
Mark Knopfler
With Dire Straits, singer-guitarist Mark Knopfler sought to fill arenas with polished, showy rock ’n’ roll, but the music he’s made since going solo in 1995 has seemed better suited for small clubs. Though his frequent solo albums featur more
Apr 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Secret Policeman Rocks
Amnesty International put itself at the forefront of popular culture in the ‘70s when—years before Live AID—it inaugurated a series of “Secret Policeman’s Balls” to call attention to oppression in nations all over the world. The wonderful effect .. more
Sep 13, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Dreamy French Fare
Thehistoric center of Wauwatosa is a far cry from Mayfair Road. Alsocalled “The Village,” it house,Dining Out more
Oct 29, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments