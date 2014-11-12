Mark Metcalf
Film Clips: Nov. 13
Groomed by her unrepentant “mom-ager” (Minnie Driver) to become a pop star, British singer Noni (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) is poised on the cusp of major stardom when she is overcome with depression and prepares to jump to her death from a Los An... more
Nov 12, 2014 9:29 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Tate Bunker’s Little Red
Nov 9, 2014 1:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Film Clips: May 15
Once again, Godzilla is an amazing monster that rises from the sea to dwarf skyscrapers and to terrorize mankind. But wait! Godzilla also saves us from two long-gestating creatures that feast on radiation and devastate everything in their p... more
May 15, 2014 1:30 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
The "What What In The Butt" Guys Are Kickstarting a Gonzo Hamlet Adaptation
Filmmakers Bobby Ciraldo and Andrew Swant of Milwaukee's Special Entertainment have already raked up millions of YouTube views for their viral phenomenon "What What (In The Butt)" as well as acclaim for their feature William Shatner's Gonzo Ballet.. more
Nov 25, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
The Best Of All Possible Goats & Monkeys
Former Milwaukee Shakespeare company Goats & Monkeys will be hosting a staged reading of a new play featuring a kind of a strange mix of talent on Monday. It’s a staged reading of a new play with the breathtakingly forgettable title The Best o.. more
Feb 6, 2011 5:13 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Trickster: Native American Tales, A Graphic Collection (Fulcrom Books), ed. by Matt Dembicki
The Trickster is an archetype, a universal figure in religion and folklore. In Trickster, graphic artist Matt Dembicki collects two dozen tales as told by Native American storytellers and illustrated in full color by different artists in th... more
May 14, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Haitian Hope Revival w/ Willy Porter
Mequon singer-songwriter Willy Porter, whose latest album How to Rob a Bank examines populist rage resulting from the country’s housing crisis, tops a local benefit concert for Haiti tonight at the Miramar Theatre. He’s got good more
Feb 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Flight of the Conchords w/ Eugene Mirman
Opener Eugene Mirman has some advice to people who might be tempted to shout and holler throughout the Flight of the Conchords’ routine, as many did during the musical-comedy duo’s concert here last May: Don’t do it. “Crowds can ge more
May 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments