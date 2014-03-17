Marketplace
Understanding Obamacare: Latinos Will Benefit from Better Access to Health Care
Question: What does Obamacare mean for the Latino community?Answer: For members of all ethnic groups, the Affordable Care Act helps expand opportunity more
Mar 17, 2014
Understanding Obamacare: Some Options If Your Employer Provides Insurance Coverage
Question: What can I do if I don’t like the insurance I get through my employer?Answer: The Affordable Care Act has the greatest benefit for those that purchase coverage either more
Mar 12, 2014
Understanding Obamacare: You Can Change Your Insurance Plan During Open Enrollment
Question: Is it too late to change my plan on healthcare.gov?Answer: Did you purchase an insurance plan before realizing you didn’t like some aspect of it? Perhaps you realized you prefer a different network or deductible? That’s OK! During... more
Mar 4, 2014
Understanding Obamacare: States Have Flexibility to Deliver Health Care
Question: Can states improve upon the Obamacare?Answer: Yes. From the beginning, advocates had pushed to allow states the option of going above and beyond the requirements more
Dec 16, 2013
If Republicans Love Competition, Why Do They Still Hate Obamacare?
When asked what makes the world work, any self-respecting right-wing Republican knows the politically correct answer: competition! (With at least one exclamation more
Jul 28, 2013 Joe Conason