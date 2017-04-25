RSS

The indie- and alternative-learning contemporary R&B duo, Thrillers, constructed by Los Angeles-based Greg and Jeremy Pearson, have released their first album, Break Free. more

Apr 25, 2017 2:45 PM Album Reviews

Maroon 5, Ben Folds and Young The Giant compete for your concert-going dollar this week. more

Feb 14, 2017 2:25 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Lead singer Adam Levine returns to his roots after a brief leave of absence to coach on NBC's “The Voice,” a show essentially about second chances and dreams come true. Fittingly, Maroon 5, one of Earth's biggest pop-rock power players..... more

Jul 2, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The same magic that allowed Counting Crows' unkempt, dreadlocked singer Adam Duritz to dat Saturday Nights & Sunday Mornings ,Today in Milwaukee more

Aug 23, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

