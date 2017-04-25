Maroon 5
Thrillers: Break Free (Lights & Music Collective)
The indie- and alternative-learning contemporary R&B duo, Thrillers, constructed by Los Angeles-based Greg and Jeremy Pearson, have released their first album, Break Free. more
Apr 25, 2017 2:45 PM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee Feb. 16-22
Maroon 5, Ben Folds and Young The Giant compete for your concert-going dollar this week. more
Feb 14, 2017 2:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Maroon 5
Lead singer Adam Levine returns to his roots after a brief leave of absence to coach on NBC's “The Voice,” a show essentially about second chances and dreams come true. Fittingly, Maroon 5, one of Earth's biggest pop-rock power players..... more
Jul 2, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Counting Crows and Maroon 5
The same magic that allowed Counting Crows' unkempt, dreadlocked singer Adam Duritz to dat Saturday Nights & Sunday Mornings ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 23, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee