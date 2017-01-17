Marques Causey
Renaissance Theaterworks’ ‘Luna Gale’ Explores Drug Abuse, Family and the Foster Care System
Renaissance Theaterworks’ next “Secrets and Lies”-themed production is Luna Gale, a recent work by Rebecca Gilman exploring the complexities of our country’s foster care system. It shows at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Studio Theatre Ja... more
Jan 17, 2017 1:20 PM Selena Milewski A&E Feature
In Tandem Brings Back ‘Holiday Hell’
Holiday Hell is a crazy comedy by Anthony Wood and Mondy Carter currently in production by In Tandem Theatre, with stage direction by Chris Flieller and musical direction by David Bonofiglio. Holiday Hell guarantees outrageous fun and a sli... more
Dec 6, 2016 4:54 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Renaissance Theaterworks Remembers Emmett Till
Renaissance Theaterworks presents the Milwaukee premiere of Ifa Bayeza’s The Ballad of Emmett Till, Oct. 23-Nov. 15. Plus: other upcoming theater openings. more
Oct 8, 2015 2:40 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
The Manipulative Violence of Tennessee Williams
Uprooted Theatre closes its final season with a carefully rendered production of the Tennessee Williams drama 'Suddenly Last Summer.' more
May 18, 2015 2:20 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Dutchman with Intermission
Amiri Baraka/LeRoi Jones’ Dutchman is a fiercely clever one-hour drama from 1964. The World’s Stage Theatre brings a staging of the play to the Arcade Theatre in the Underground Collaborative this month. It remains provocative 50 years after its d.. more
Dec 17, 2014 1:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Miltown Beat Down 2010 Final Battle w/ Freeway and Jake One
In its fifth year, the Miltown Beat Down beat-making battle moved to a bigger venue and placed more emphasis on between-battle entertainment, so it’s fitting that the event has roped in some big names to supplement tonight’s final more
May 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee