Marques Causey

Renaissance Theaterworks' next "Secrets and Lies"-themed production is Luna Gale, a recent work by Rebecca Gilman exploring the complexities of our country's foster care system. It shows at the Broadway Theatre Center's Studio Theatre

Jan 17, 2017 1:20 PM A&E Feature

Holiday Hell is a crazy comedy by Anthony Wood and Mondy Carter currently in production by In Tandem Theatre, with stage direction by Chris Flieller and musical direction by David Bonofiglio. Holiday Hell guarantees outrageous fun and a sli

Dec 6, 2016 4:54 PM Theater

Oct 13, 2015 7:51 PM Theater

Renaissance Theater Works

Renaissance Theaterworks presents the Milwaukee premiere of Ifa Bayeza's The Ballad of Emmett Till, Oct. 23-Nov. 15. Plus: other upcoming theater openings.

Oct 8, 2015 2:40 PM Theater

Uprooted Theatre closes its final season with a carefully rendered production of the Tennessee Williams drama 'Suddenly Last Summer.'

May 18, 2015 2:20 PM Theater

Photo Credit: Maria Pretzl and Nathaniel Schardin

Amiri Baraka/LeRoi Jones' Dutchman is a fiercely clever one-hour drama from 1964. The World's Stage Theatre brings a staging of the play to the Arcade Theatre in the Underground Collaborative this month. It remains provocative 50 years after its d

Dec 17, 2014 1:00 PM Theater

In its fifth year, the Miltown Beat Down beat-making battle moved to a bigger venue and placed more emphasis on between-battle entertainment, so it's fitting that the event has roped in some big names to supplement tonight's final

May 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

