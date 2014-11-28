Marquette Interchange
Public Hearing Addressing Future of I-94 EW Corridor in Milwaukee
The WisconsinDepartment of Transportation (WisDOT) Southeast Region office in Waukesha willhold a public hearing to discuss the location, design and environmental aspectsof proposed improvements on I-94 between 16th Street and 70th Street inMi.. more
Nov 28, 2014 9:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Postcards from Milwaukee at Milwaukee Art Museum
Many things are devastatingly familiar about the photographs in “Postcards from America: Milwaukee,” on view at the Milwaukee Art Museum. A strip of bacon more
Jul 15, 2014 10:50 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Gilbert, Sullivan, Skylight and Afterlife
W.S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan collaborated on no less than fourteen comic operas in the late 19th century. When their first collaboration debuted in 1871, Gilbert was in his mid 30’s Sullivan was in his late 20’s. It may have seemed stra... more
May 21, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater