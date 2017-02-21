Marquette University Theatre
Marquette Theatre Takes on Thornton Wilder's Comedy of Humanity's Survival
This month, Marquette University presents a staging of Thornton Wilder’s The Skin of Our Teeth that features big screens and sweepingly dynamic performances. more
Feb 21, 2017 4:31 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Children’s Theatre vs. Big Media Properties
Dec 28, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Noël Coward’s Blithe Spirit at Marquette
A writer decides to contract the services of a spirit medium in the interest of getting material for his next book. After the séance, the writer’s very assertive ex-wife begins to haunt him in ways that only an intimate relation can. It’s a .. more
Sep 29, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Auditions for Dangerous Women
The big picture of recent history can be difficult to connect-up with. Jan Maher’s Most Dangerous Women looks to use musical theatre to allow audiences the opportunity to gain some insight into the Peace Movement through telling the storie.. more
Jan 27, 2016 3:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
An Evening of Scenes at Marquette
It’s a presentation from a directing class: a series of scenes from feature-length plays. This isn’t promotion for anything full length. These are scenes from larger works with cast and directors who have challenged themselves to put togethe.. more
Dec 9, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Marquette Stages LOOSE LIPS
"Can you use an electric mixer? If so, you can learn to operate a drill." This was copy advertising factory jobs to women during World War II. A few million women entered the workforce during the ’40s to support the war effort. Jacinda Duf.. more
Sep 8, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Journey of a Track Star from the ’Hood
UPROOTED Theatre and Marquette University Theatre have come together to bringMilwaukee In the Red and Brown Water, apowerful piece from Tarell Alvin McCraney’s The Brother/Sister Plays trilogy. Producing artistic directorand education program c.. more
Oct 29, 2014 5:24 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Musical Satire at Marquette
The story is set in a dystopian world. A recent drought has caused water to become very, very scarce. Now the simple act of using a toilet has become a challenge. Now every toilet in town is a pay toilet. If this sounds at all more
Apr 18, 2013 4:04 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Marquette University's Laramie Project
Moises Kaufman's The Laramie Project is likely destined to be one of the great classics of drama to come out of the American theatre in the past twenty years. The reasons for this go well beyond the cultural significance of a play about the bru.. more
Feb 26, 2011 11:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
I'm Not a Pilot
'm Not a Pilot follows up its 2009 debut EP with the full album Need Money for Rocket Fuel, a showcase for Milwaukee's premier guitar-less rock band. Pianist/singer Mark Glatzel borrows from the less nasal aspects of emo, and occasional cho... more
Dec 27, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Milwaukee Holiday Lights
Once again this year Downtown Milwaukee will be adorned with 360 wreaths, 17 Moravian stars and over 500,000 lights for its annual holiday display. Pere Marquette Park has been transformed into a Snow Ball featuring Frosty and other more
Dec 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Ragadors w/ The Wildbirds and The Delta Routine
Suggesting how The Black Crowes might sound if they recorded in the raw, bare-budget style of The Black Keys, Milwaukee’s The Ragadors revel in sleazy blues-rock on their debut album, blackinkyswells , dialing up the hooks more
Oct 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Of Montreal and Janelle Monáe
Though P. Diddy-signed contemporary R&B singer Janelle Monáe isn’t the first artist most would expect to tour with indie-rockers Of Montreal, it’s an inspired pairing. On her eclectic, widely acclaimed debut full-length more
Sep 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Another Big Weekend Of Openings
September continues unabated. And as September continue, September continues to be busy. Five shows open this weekend and they’re all comedies. Here’s a look at some of the theatre openings that lie ahead: THURSDAY THE 23RD Cart Blanche Stud.. more
Sep 22, 2010 9:30 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Mexican Fiesta
What began as a Walker’s Point street festival circa 1977 is now an expansive, three-day taste of Mexican culture. The fiesta will feature regional cuisine from a variety of local sources, with vendors and exhibits involving music more
Aug 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Letters to Juliet
Sophie has it made. The fact-checker at the most desirable magazine on Earth, The New Yorker, bounces along the bustling streets of Manhattan as if she wandered from a Woody Allen romance, all the while dreaming of becoming a writer. Sophie... more
May 11, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Marital Laws
As the Republican Party tries to redefine itself in light of recent defeats, bans against Regrets Only ,Theater more
May 12, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Austen’s Powers
Jane Austen remains one of the best-loved authors in the English language. Her novels poss Confessions of a Jane Austen Addict ,Books more
Mar 15, 2009 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Books