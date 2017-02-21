RSS

Marquette University Theatre

inreviewmarquette.jpg.jpe

This month, Marquette University presents a staging of Thornton Wilder’s The Skin of Our Teeth that features big screens and sweepingly dynamic performances. more

Feb 21, 2017 4:31 PM Theater

Dec 28, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

blithe-spirit-facebook.jpg.jpe

A writer decides to contract the services of a spirit medium in the interest of getting material for his next book. After the séance, the writer’s very assertive ex-wife begins to haunt him in ways that only an intimate relation can. It’s a .. more

Sep 29, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

2073312.jpg.jpe

Most Dangerous Women

The big picture of recent history can be difficult to connect-up with. Jan Maher’s Most Dangerous Women looks to use musical theatre to allow audiences the opportunity to gain some insight into the Peace Movement through telling the storie.. more

Jan 27, 2016 3:59 PM Theater

12310470_1262609190432329_7908742080840851206_n.jpg.jpe

It’s a presentation from a directing class: a series of scenes from feature-length plays. This isn’t promotion for anything full length. These are scenes from larger works with cast and directors who have challenged themselves to put togethe.. more

Dec 9, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

loose-lips.jpg.jpe

"Can you use an electric mixer? If so, you can learn to operate a drill." This was copy advertising factory jobs to women during World War II. A few million women entered the workforce during the ’40s to support the war effort. Jacinda Duf.. more

Sep 8, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

redbrownwater.jpg.jpe

via UPROOTED

UPROOTED Theatre and Marquette University Theatre have come together to bringMilwaukee In the Red and Brown Water, apowerful piece from Tarell Alvin McCraney’s The Brother/Sister Plays trilogy. Producing artistic directorand education program c.. more

Oct 29, 2014 5:24 PM Around MKE

The story is set in a dystopian world. A recent drought has caused water to become very, very scarce. Now the simple act of using a toilet has become a challenge. Now every toilet in town is a pay toilet. If this sounds at all more

Apr 18, 2013 4:04 PM Theater

 Moises Kaufman's The Laramie Project is likely destined to be one of the great classics of drama to come out of the American theatre in the past twenty years. The reasons for this go well beyond the cultural significance of a play about the bru.. more

Feb 26, 2011 11:14 PM Theater

blogimage13408.jpe

'm Not a Pilot follows up its 2009 debut EP with the full album Need Money for Rocket Fuel, a showcase for Milwaukee's premier guitar-less rock band. Pianist/singer Mark Glatzel borrows from the less nasal aspects of emo, and occasional cho... more

Dec 27, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage13159.jpe

Once again this year Downtown Milwaukee will be adorned with 360 wreaths, 17 Moravian stars and over 500,000 lights for its annual holiday display. Pere Marquette Park has been transformed into a Snow Ball featuring Frosty and other more

Dec 6, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12447.jpe

Suggesting how The Black Crowes might sound if they recorded in the raw, bare-budget style of The Black Keys, Milwaukee’s The Ragadors revel in sleazy blues-rock on their debut album, blackinkyswells , dialing up the hooks more

Oct 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12297.jpe

Though P. Diddy-signed contemporary R&B singer Janelle Monáe isn’t the first artist most would expect to tour with indie-rockers Of Montreal, it’s an inspired pairing. On her eclectic, widely acclaimed debut full-length more

Sep 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

September continues unabated. And as September continue, September continues to be busy. Five shows open this weekend and they’re all comedies. Here’s a look at some of the theatre openings that lie ahead: THURSDAY THE 23RD Cart Blanche Stud.. more

Sep 22, 2010 9:30 AM Theater

blogimage12018.jpe

What began as a Walker’s Point street festival circa 1977 is now an expansive, three-day taste of Mexican culture. The fiesta will feature regional cuisine from a variety of local sources, with vendors and exhibits involving music more

Aug 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10877.jpe

Sophie has it made. The fact-checker at the most desirable magazine on Earth, The New Yorker, bounces along the bustling streets of Manhattan as if she wandered from a Woody Allen romance, all the while dreaming of becoming a writer. Sophie... more

May 11, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage6519.jpe

As the Republican Party tries to redefine itself in light of recent defeats, bans against Regrets Only ,Theater more

May 12, 2009 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage5847.jpe

Jane Austen remains one of the best-loved authors in the English language. Her novels poss Confessions of a Jane Austen Addict ,Books more

Mar 15, 2009 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES