RSS

Martin Luther King Jr.

mlkjr.jpg.jpe

A federally-recognized Martin Luther King Jr. Day was opposed by a couple of North Carolina Republicans who accused the late civil rights leader of espousing "action-oriented Marxism” in his opposition to the Vietnam War. Within a year of.. more

Jan 14, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

bookreview_klandestine.jpg.jpe

Investigative reporter Pate McMichael spent years reading FBI files to research and debunk conspiracy theories concerning the Martin Luther King Jr. assassination. His book Klandestine shows James Earl Ray, a hateful bigot, as the lone gunm... more

Mar 24, 2015 8:09 PM Books

homemovies_king.jpg.jpe

Selma wasn’t the first screen dramatization of Martin Luther King Jr. King (1978) stars Paul Winfield as the civil rights leader and Cicely Tyson as Coretta Scott King. more

Feb 20, 2015 5:00 PM Home Movies

aroundmke_holidayclosures.jpg.jpe

Jan 16, 2015 8:40 PM Around MKE

homemovie_jamesbrownliveatbostongarden.jpg.jpe

Live at Boston Garden, April 5, 1968 (Extended Edition) is the record of James Brown’s concert the night after Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination. He had a message for his audience: “Go to school and get yourselves together.” more

Jan 9, 2015 9:30 PM Home Movies

homevideo_mervgriffin.jpg.jpe

Merv Griffin’s ratings weren’t Johnny Carson level, but the 12-DVD collection, “The Merv Griffin Show: 1962-1986,” reveals the show’s unscripted spontaneity, whether joshing with the stars (Lucille Ball) or getting serious (Martin Luther... more

Jan 2, 2015 1:00 PM Home Movies

2013 marked the 50th anniversary of the celebrated March on Washington, where Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his celebrated “I Have a Dream” speech. This historic event has been covered extensively over the last half-century, yet a rob... more

Jan 15, 2014 1:02 AM Books

<p> The Nixon Administration broke diplomatic relations with Sweden in 1972 after its prime minister denounced the human cost of U.S. air raids over Vietnam. <em>TV Guide</em>, published by Nixon's patron Walter Annenberg, ran a cover story conde.. more

Jan 6, 2012 2:09 PM I Hate Hollywood

Chuck Berry recently collapsed onstage in Chicago. The 84-year-olds influence on contemporary music cannot be underestimated, but its interesting to note that the 84 year-old musical legend was actually born a few years before Martin Luther Ki.. more

Jan 11, 2011 4:08 AM Theater

blogimage12402.jpe

Mark Zuckerberg is shown to be a jerk in the opening scene of The Social Network. When the film ends, after covering the years when Zuckerberg’s Facebook went from the germ of an idea to a pandemic, he remains a jerk—albeit with pathos. The... more

Oct 5, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews 2 Comments

blogimage11156.jpe

Through Thursday, June 10, over 35 participating restaurants will be offering special three-course menus for $10 at lunch and $20 or $30 at dinner as part of Milwaukee’s annual Downtown Dining Week promotion. Among the restaurants offering more

Jun 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7769.jpe

Greendaleresidents have long been familiar with the name Ricardo’s—and thespecialty thin-crust pizza it’s been serving for 40 years. In 2006, asecond location opened, this time on a ,Dining Out more

Aug 26, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage6241.jpe

The touring musical Altar Boyz introduces five wholesome young Christian men from Ohio who form a religious boy band. Well, most of them are Christian, at least; as a Jew, Abraham is the odd man out. The musical may sound like an extended “... more

Apr 19, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES