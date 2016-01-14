Martin Luther King Jr.
32nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration
A federally-recognized Martin Luther King Jr. Day was opposed by a couple of North Carolina Republicans who accused the late civil rights leader of espousing "action-oriented Marxism” in his opposition to the Vietnam War. Within a year of.. more
Klandestine (Chicago Review Press), by Pate McMichael
Investigative reporter Pate McMichael spent years reading FBI files to research and debunk conspiracy theories concerning the Martin Luther King Jr. assassination. His book Klandestine shows James Earl Ray, a hateful bigot, as the lone gunm... more
King
Selma wasn’t the first screen dramatization of Martin Luther King Jr. King (1978) stars Paul Winfield as the civil rights leader and Cicely Tyson as Coretta Scott King. more
Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Closures
James Brown, Live at Boston Garden, April 5, 1968 (Extended Edition)
Live at Boston Garden, April 5, 1968 (Extended Edition) is the record of James Brown’s concert the night after Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination. He had a message for his audience: “Go to school and get yourselves together.” more
The Merv Griffin Show: 1962-1986
Merv Griffin’s ratings weren’t Johnny Carson level, but the 12-DVD collection, “The Merv Griffin Show: 1962-1986,” reveals the show’s unscripted spontaneity, whether joshing with the stars (Lucille Ball) or getting serious (Martin Luther... more
Economic Fairness for All
2013 marked the 50th anniversary of the celebrated March on Washington, where Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his celebrated “I Have a Dream” speech. This historic event has been covered extensively over the last half-century, yet a rob... more
Black, Beautiful and Swedish
<p> The Nixon Administration broke diplomatic relations with Sweden in 1972 after its prime minister denounced the human cost of U.S. air raids over Vietnam. <em>TV Guide</em>, published by Nixon's patron Walter Annenberg, ran a cover story conde.. more
27th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration at Marcus Center
Chuck Berry recently collapsed onstage in Chicago. The 84-year-olds influence on contemporary music cannot be underestimated, but its interesting to note that the 84 year-old musical legend was actually born a few years before Martin Luther Ki.. more
