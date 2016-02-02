Marvin Hamlisch
Album Review: F/i: Venusian Holiday
Released on German labels, the two latest albums by Milwaukeean Richard Franecki’s on-again/off-again assemblage of minor key, mind-expanding noisemakers, F/i, are trips unto themselves. Cosmic Assassin and Venusian Holiday feature keyboard... more
Feb 2, 2016 4:53 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Movie to Musical to Waukesha
At some point in the mid-1970s, playwright Neil Simon wrote a script said to have been partly inspired by the life of a young Dustin Hoffman. The title of the script was Bogart Slept Here. It was set to become a major motion picture titled ... more
Sep 4, 2013 1:04 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
R.I.P. Marvin Hamlisch, Prolific Composer and Conductor
Composers didn't come much more decorated than Marvin Hamlisch, one of only two artists ever to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony and Pulitzer. Hamlisch, who took home those latter two honors in 1975 for the hit musical <em>A Chorus Line</em> and w.. more
Aug 7, 2012 3:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Jasper Rude
,CD Reviews more
Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews 2 Comments