Mary Orr
Bay Players Look for WISDOM OF EVE
Elisabeth Bergner isn’t really known by name. The Ukranian actress from the early 20th Century is largely known for dramatic work she would have no direct hand in producing. She began her life on the stage at the age of 15 and was quite acclaime.. more
Jan 11, 2012 11:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Bay Players 2011/2012
In and amidst all of the companies that form the local theatre scene, it can often be easy to forget about one of the greater Milwaukee area’s longest-running theatre traditions. Having staged its first production in March of 1951, The Bay Player.. more
Jul 7, 2011 9:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Weekend Nachos
Don’t be fooled by Weekend Nachos’ fun, happy-go-lucky band name: This group is filled with relentless hatred. With song titles like “Rejected Psychopath,” “Shot in the Head” and “Reason to Die” and lyrics t more
Aug 31, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Photos: John the Savage
Photos by Matt Schwenke ,Concert Reviews more
Jun 29, 2009 12:00 AM Matt Schwenke Concert Reviews