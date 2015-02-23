RSS
Masonic Wonders
Milwaukee Gospel Jubilee @ The Pabst Theater
Milwaukee’s brightest gospel talent came out of the churches for a rousing concert at the Pabst Theater. more
Feb 23, 2015 12:25 PM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Five Milwaukee Gospel Quartets, One Pabst Theater Stage
For whatever John Sieger took away spiritually growing up in the Catholic Church, he didn’t take away much musically. The Gregorian chants at his church’s Latin masses were austere and foreboding, little like more
Feb 18, 2014 8:29 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Global Union's 2013 Lineup is Typically Worldly
Aug 13, 2013 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Who’s Pulling the MPS Takeover Strings?
Williams is the executive director of the affiliatedgroups named Democrats for Education Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ,None more
Jan 13, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!