Matisyahu
3 Versions of Life Open The Boulevard
At the dawn of the new theatre season, local stages seem to be going int a great deal of dramatic introspection. World's Stage's Punkplay is about a couple of kids looking for meaning in suburban life in the '80s. Soulstice Theatre's Rocketman tak.. more
Aug 25, 2012 10:33 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Brewers and trade deadline
As the trade deadline looms, JS' Tom Haudricourt reports that Doug Melvin is working the phones, even on off days, trying to see what the market is like.Most fans are expecting the Brewers to be looking for a replacement short stop for Yuniesky B.. more
Jul 26, 2011 12:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Matisyahu
In a success story that reads like a script for a bad Ben Stiller comedy, an Orthodox Jew named Matthew Paul Miller reinvented himself as Matisyahu, a crossover reggae superstar. That this white boy with ties to the feel-good... more
Jun 29, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Matisyahu
In a success story that reads like a script for a bad Ben Stiller comedy, an Orthodox Jew named Matthew Paul Miller reinvented himself as Matisyahu, a reggae superstar. That this white boy with ties to the feel-good jam circuit gravitated t... more
Oct 31, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Matisyahu
In a success story that reads like a script for a bad Ben Stiller comedy, an Orthodox Jew named Matthew Paul Miller reinvented himself as Matisyahu, a crossover reggae superstar. That this white boy with ties to the feel-good jam circuit gr... more
Jul 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jai Ho, Version 2.0
Much like the movie it soundtracks, Sukhwinder Singh and A. R. Rahman's Peter Gabriel-slaying, Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire song "Jai Ho" has some serious legs. The propulsive song has been prominent in recent ads for the film, and has benefi.. more
Feb 24, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Matisyahu @ Miller Lite Oasis
At first,Matthew “Matisyahu” Miller appears an unlikely a reggae savio Liveat Stubbs ,Summerfest Concert Reviews more
Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM Alex Rewey Concert Reviews
Summerfest 10 p.m. Headliners
Separating themselves from legions of other Warped Tour/Alternative Press-approved pop-punkers, Paramore is fronted by spunky starlet Hayley Williams, a 19-year-old who is, refreshingly, like a real 19-year-old. The group’s charmingly overproduce... more
Jun 30, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee