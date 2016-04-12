RSS

Matt Rothschild

money_rect.jpg.jpe

In last week’s elections, the best-financed candidates won, except in some local races that had an organized grassroots effort supporting progressive campaigns. more

Apr 12, 2016 4:36 PM News Features 7 Comments

newsjohndoe.jpg.jpe

It seems that the years-long John Doe investigation into Gov. Scott Walker’s alleged “criminal scheme” committed with right-wing special interest groups may not be dead after all. more

Dec 22, 2015 8:23 PM News Features 4 Comments

gt_scott_walker_630x420_120518.jpg.jpe

In heavily redacted documents released by the state Supreme Court last week, new details emerged about the John Doe investigation into the coordination between Gov. Scott Walker and allied conservative groups during the 2011-2012 recalls. B... more

May 19, 2015 11:00 PM News Features 8 Comments

137376289_640.jpg.jpe

Last week, as President Barack Obama praised everyday acts of ordinary Americans seeking justice and fairness as a continuation of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s March on Washington 50 more

Sep 4, 2013 2:06 AM Taking Liberties

SOCIAL UPDATES