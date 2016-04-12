Matt Rothschild
Big Spending Skews Spring Elections
In last week’s elections, the best-financed candidates won, except in some local races that had an organized grassroots effort supporting progressive campaigns. more
Apr 12, 2016 4:36 PM Louis Fortis News Features 7 Comments
Appeal to Save the John Doe Moves Forward
It seems that the years-long John Doe investigation into Gov. Scott Walker’s alleged “criminal scheme” committed with right-wing special interest groups may not be dead after all. more
Dec 22, 2015 8:23 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
New Details about Scott Walker’s John Doe Investigation Emerge in Censored Court Documents
In heavily redacted documents released by the state Supreme Court last week, new details emerged about the John Doe investigation into the coordination between Gov. Scott Walker and allied conservative groups during the 2011-2012 recalls. B... more
May 19, 2015 11:00 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 8 Comments
The Crime of Singing
Last week, as President Barack Obama praised everyday acts of ordinary Americans seeking justice and fairness as a continuation of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s March on Washington 50 more
Sep 4, 2013 2:06 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties