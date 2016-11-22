Matthew J Prigge

RSS

The mayorship of socialist Frank Zeidler (1948 to 1960) canbe all too easily taken as a sign of Milwaukee being a kind of post-war liberalMecca. The truth behind Zeidler’s reign, of course, is much more complicated.Indeed, Milwaukee’s hist.. more

Nov 22, 2016 4:26 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

When the Brewers finished the 1992 season just short theplayoffs, designated hitter Paul Molitor had just completed the finest two-yearstretch of this storied career. He batted over .320 both seasons, made twoall-star teams, and was in perha.. more

Nov 3, 2016 4:01 PM Brew Crew Confidential 6 Comments

As we near the announcement of the Baseball WritersAssociation of America’s 2016 awards, it’s hard to fathom that it has now been24 years since Pat Listach burst onto the baseball scene and captured one ofthe most unlikely Rookie of the Year ti.. more

Nov 1, 2016 3:31 PM Brew Crew Confidential

Earlier this year,Ireviewed the history of former Brewers on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballotand speculated about who might be the next to be inducted. However, I neglectedto consider the possibility of any non-players getting the call. L.. more

Oct 14, 2016 2:45 PM Brew Crew Confidential

A struggling teamwith a banged-up ace and few other options led to a journeyman pitcher nearlytossing one of the most unlikely no-hitters in Major League history. It was May28, 1988. The Brewers had tailed off after a hot start to the se.. more

Aug 19, 2016 8:30 PM Brew Crew Confidential

The tradingdeadline, as we known it today, is a relatively new phenomenon. Theproliferation of free agency, the wide gulf between large and small market teamspending, and the expanded playoff format have all heightened the stakes forteams.. more

Jul 25, 2016 4:43 PM Brew Crew Confidential 1 Comments

In the mid-nineteenth century,there were few things more dangerous to a burgeoning city than infectiousdisease. Besides the obvious and deadly implications of a localized outbreak inthe US (plenty of dead people), epidemics and pandemics.. more

Jul 7, 2016 3:27 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

As a compliment to their current feature exhibition, American Epics: Thomas Hart Benton and Hollywood, the Milwaukee Art Museum will present a series of four classic American films that are related to Benton’s work. more

Jul 5, 2016 9:13 AM Film

Pictured: Milwaukee ’s first Courthouse,built in 1836. Milwaukee ’sfirst two murderers were imprisoned in a small shack to the rear of thebuilding. This November willmark the 180th anniversary of a somewhat dubious milestone in cityhistory – .. more

May 31, 2016 3:45 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

No one, not managerTom Treblehorn or broadcaster Bob Uecker, knew what to make of the 1987Brewers.As the Brewers shuffle into Maywith one of the worst records in baseball, many fans have fairly lowexpectations for the mo.. more

May 3, 2016 5:29 PM Brew Crew Confidential

Pictured above: An example of a song sheetThree toughs fromChicago arrived in downtown Milwaukee one winter afternoon in 1930. Eachcarried a case stuffed to the buckles with illegal goods. The men spread outover the blocks west of North Thir.. more

Apr 25, 2016 4:09 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

This Thursday will mark the sixth annual Milwaukee Day. Theholiday was born in 2010, stemming from a text message Brent Gohde got on April14 (or 4/14) from a friend saying that the day should be “Milwaukee Day.” Alogo and website led .. more

Apr 11, 2016 3:22 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

With a team not expected to contend this year (and maybe fora while afterward), Brewers fans are going to need to learn to find pleasurewhere they can. One of the great things about baseball is that, for anyparticular string of three or fo.. more

Apr 11, 2016 2:51 PM Brew Crew Confidential

Most Milwaukeeans know that a gold flame at the historicWisconsin Gas Building at 626 East Wisconsin Avenue indicates cold weather tocome. But the story of the delayed groundbreaking of the building – and thestrange court order that caused i.. more

Apr 4, 2016 3:36 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

Just as with prostitution, murder,and complaints about the weather, games of chance have been a part of Milwaukeeas far back as the city has existed. While reformers cried for local officialsto chase illicit gambling from Milwaukee in the 1890.. more

Feb 9, 2016 3:43 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous 1 Comments

1974 was a rough year for HankAaron. He opened the season needing just two home runs to break Babe Ruth’sall-time record – at that time, the most sacred record in all of organizedsports. The stress of media attention had worked.. more

Feb 8, 2016 3:51 PM Brew Crew Confidential 2 Comments

“An exciting evening in Milwaukee ,” the MilwaukeeJournal wrote back in 1967, “is supposed to consist of inviting the neighborsover to share a six pack while watching ‘The Beverly Hillbillies.’” Few majorAmerican cities, the paper contend.. more

Feb 1, 2016 4:27 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous 4 Comments

With a solid first-year showing, Trevor Hoffman willalmost certainly be the next former Brewer elected to the Hall of Fame. This past Wednesday, the NationalBaseball Hall of Fame announced that Ken Griffey, Jr. and Mike Piazza would bethis year.. more

Jan 11, 2016 6:01 PM Brew Crew Confidential

The Republican House on Third and Cedar (now Kilbourn)and just a few hundred yards from some Milwaukee ’sbusiest brothels. A month ago, Ibrought you stories from some of the long-forgotten brothels of Milwaukee ’s old downtownred light distric.. more

Jan 6, 2016 4:52 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous 3 Comments

Jeff Suppan receives his 2006 World Series ring duringthe 2007 season, his first with the Brewers.  Following up onlast week’s tengreatest Brewers free agent signings, I now bring you my list of the tenworst free agent signings. This list was .. more

Dec 28, 2015 4:18 PM Brew Crew Confidential

