Matthew Prigge

The Milwaukee Brewers aren’t the only baseball teamreturning to Milwaukee this weekend. The Milwaukee Panthers will also maketheir 2017 home-field debut with a three-game series with their Horizon Leaguerival University of .. more

Mar 27, 2017 4:11 PM Around MKE

Earlier thissummer, Recollection Wisconsin,a partnership of historical and cultural resources and archives in the state,joined the Digital Public Library of America, adding some 400,000 photographs,maps, books, and other records (many accessib.. more

Oct 18, 2016 4:22 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

Robin Yount tips his hat to fans during his last season.Robin Yount hatedto lose. It was losing that almost drove him into retirement as a 22-year-old in 1978.And, in a way, it was losing that prolonged his career as a decorated veteran.By his .. more

Oct 3, 2016 4:58 PM Brew Crew Confidential

Whenwe left our story last week, one of the daring pawn shop bandits had beenshot down by a police detective, while the other three had just made theirgetaway in a hijacked taxicab…Asthe driver Ulrich sped west on Wells Street, the gunman M.. more

Jun 20, 2016 2:55 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

“Gus the Wonder Dog,” courtesy of Raymond Kirkpatrick Long before HankT. Dog was bagging awards and generating the kind of  internet death rumors reserved only for thetruly famous, the Milwaukee Brewers played host t.. more

May 9, 2016 4:02 PM Brew Crew Confidential

With opening day upon us, the rebuilding Brewers arefielding the least-familiar starting nine in recent memory. Most likely, a fewof the 2016 Brewers will quickly fade from memory and become mere footnotes infranchise history. In celebration of.. more

Apr 4, 2016 3:15 PM Brew Crew Confidential

Opening Day inMilwaukee was once quite a bit different than it is today. If current openersare a night out on Water Street, opening day at County Stadium was a post-shiftknock-around at a corner bar in West Allis. The hulking old freighter o.. more

Mar 15, 2016 3:15 PM Brew Crew Confidential

A proposed bleacher expansion to County Stadium that was (thankfully) left on the drawing board. With the currentboom in downtown construction projects and proposals, Milwaukee has beentreated to a number of artist’s conceptions of what the futu.. more

Mar 15, 2016 2:40 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

William Randolph Hearst, one of the most powerful media figures inAmerican history, left his mark in Milwaukee. By 1918, William Randolph Hearsthad become one of the nation’s most powerful and controversial citizens. He wasbeing accused.. more

Mar 7, 2016 5:04 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

Like a lot of men (and a few women) my age, I had greatfaith in baseball cards as a young person. We were a generation that cared lessfor war or peace than a sharp-cornered Mike Greenwell, or a Bobby Bonilla WhiteSox card, or *sh.. more

Feb 2, 2016 4:15 PM Brew Crew Confidential 2 Comments

The Phillip Best Brewery, about 1885, featured on an antiquestereoscope card. (New York Public Library) Recently, the New York PublicLibrary madeover 180,000 copyright-free images in its collection available online forfree brows.. more

Jan 26, 2016 3:05 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous 1 Comments

This classic of American cinema was initially banned in Milwaukee. A few weeks ago, I took a look atthe efforts of the Milwaukee Motion Picture Commission’s (MMPC) efforts to keepThe Outlaw, a racy western, fromplaying at the downtown To.. more

Jan 11, 2016 6:46 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

Paul Molitor during the 2004 Hall of Fame Induction ceremony.  This week, the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA) will announce the results of the 2016 National Baseball Hall of Fame vote. If my predictions hold true (they almost neve.. more

Jan 4, 2016 8:10 PM Brew Crew Confidential

Dec 15, 2015 6:29 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

Matthew Prigge will make a presentation on his latest book, Milwaukee Mayhem: Murder and Mystery in the Cream City’s First Century, on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at the Milwaukee Central Library’s Centennial Hall. more

Oct 13, 2015 6:37 PM Books

When speaking of Milwaukee historians and histories, it seems to always come down to one name… John Gurda.With the Making of Milwaukee book anddocumentary series, as well as a monthly MilwaukeeJournal Sentinel column and numerous other televis.. more

Oct 12, 2015 3:09 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

Of all the things one might expect to find in the Walnut Hill neighborhood, a narrow strip of Milwaukee's severely... more

Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature 1 Comments

Steady gigging around the region helped the Janesville-bred power-pop trio So So Radio to land a great slot opening for The Hold Steady at last month’s New Year’s Eve show at the Riverside Theater. This weekend the group plays a pair of more

Jan 14, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Houston Rockets tonight at a 7:30 p.m. home game. more

Dec 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Among its many joys, December ushers in a wide variety of new and classic holiday TV specials. Joanna Wilson captures the spirit of these seasonal shows in her new book, The Christmas TV Companion: A Guide to Cult Classics, Strange Specials more

Dec 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

