RSS

Maxine Waters

putin.jpg.jpe

Whatever role Russia, the actual country, played in Trump’s election, “Russia" is now the battlefield in which our conspiracy theories play out. more

Mar 28, 2017 1:46 PM Democracy in Crisis 2 Comments

blogimage3926.jpe

If this item in The Hill is to be believed, then Wisconsin Rep. David Obey is serious about keeping certain earmarksso-called monuments to meout of a spending bill. Reportedly, Obey, the chair of the appropriations committee, and Cali.. more

Jun 26, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

blogimage3926.jpe

Documentaries don’t get much more awkward than 2007’s Operation Filmmaker. Arm Operation Filmmaker ,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 2, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES