Mayfair
Pizza Man Opens at Mayfair
Milwaukee'sbeloved Pizza Man will be opening a second location in Wauwatosa at the MayfairCollection. It is scheduled to open in spring of 2015. The 5,600-square-footrestaurant will occupy a space east of the planned Corner Bakery Cafe and will.. more
Oct 9, 2014 10:08 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Russian Ark’s Astonishing Tour
Calling Russian Ark a documentary on the HermitageMuseum in St. Petersburg is akin to dismissing Michelangelo as a paintingcontractor. The 2002 film by Russian director Alexander Sokurov caught the eyesof astute cineaste.. more
Nov 22, 2013 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
A Nightmare on Elm Street
“Try to get some sleep” is not good parental advice to the teenagers of the heartland town in A Nightmare on Elm Street. A group of friends discovers a shared nightmare: A charred-faced figure with a steel-clawed glove, wearing a ragged swe... more
May 4, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Don’t Forget Tosa’s Radisson Hotel Bar
,Dining Out more
Feb 3, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview