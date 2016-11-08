Mayor Barrett
Life-Long Learning at Milwaukee Public Library
Off the Cuff interview with Milwaukee Public Library Director Paula Kiely regarding the organization’s scope, recent offerings and collaboration with Milwaukee Public Schools. more
An Intimate Spring Romance with Cream City
Two people gradually fall in love over the course of a quarter century. Love takes on a strange dynamic as two people meet once per year every year. Of course, this type of relationship is going to be complicated by all the life that happe.. more
Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett on Crime, Jobs and Neighborhood Development
On Tuesday, April 5, Tom Barrett will be on the ballot for his fourth term as Milwaukee mayor. Seemingly amiable and easy-going on the surface, in recent years he’s become more aggressive on implementing his agenda items despite stiff oppos... more
Here's Mayor Barrett's 2014 State of the City Address
City of Milwaukee Recovers Sensitive Stolen Thumb Drive
Thousands of City of Milwaukee employees risked having their personal information accessed after a thumb drive loaded with confidential data was stolen last fall, but now there's cause for relief: Police have made an arrest in that theft and recov.. more
Milwaukee Day 2013
Milwaukee Day, Brewers, Mayor Barrett more
Elections Have Consequences: The Safety Net
What’s the best response to those who are struggling during this recession? Or to those who rely on the social safety net even during good times? An auto accident or a business failure could put any of us in need of some short-term or long-... more
Sunset Playhouse’s Fun ‘Escanaba in Love’
A couple of years ago actor/playwright Jeff Daniels wrote a follow-up to his 1993 hit Escanaba in Da Moonlight, a comedy about hunting in the Upper Peninsula. That follow-up (which is actually a prequel to the original), Escanaba in Love, m... more
Crazy Rocket Fuel
Milwaukee distaff rockabilly foursome Crazy Rocket Fuel make their retro country rockin' danceable while playing up bad girl imagery. Some of the language and metaphor they employ would surely have gotten Wanda Jackson a radio ban in her '5... more
Jerk of the Day: Charlie Sykes
Once again, our friend at Newsradio 620 WTMJ (a subsidiary of Journal Communications) gets the story wrong. On Monday morning, while commenting on the state budget, Charlie Sykes reported that the Shepherd Express was designated by the state Leg.. more
The Path to Peace
Peace advocate, poet and former educator and nurse Amy Stonemark isquick to draw a distin Tell me about the event you’re promoting for Peace Action. ,Off the Cuff more
State of the State
I kept watching Jim Doyle deliver the State of the State last night and kept wondering what was missing. I think I figured it out. He is not having any fun. He smiles, introduces lots of people in the audience, shakes hands, but its part of his jo.. more
Justice Ziegler Voted Top Newsmaker of 2007
Ziegler joined the state’s highest court at the same time she’s under investig Whales Hover(ed) ,Expresso more
