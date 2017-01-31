RSS

Mbii

milwballetbyjennifermazzaphotography.jpg.jpe

Last Saturday’s concert by this year’s Nancy Einhorn Milwaukee Ballet II Company (MBII for short) featured dancers fromLast Saturday’s concert at SMPAC by this year’s Nancy Einhorn Milwaukee Ballet II Company (MBII for short) featured dance... more

Jan 31, 2017 4:09 PM Dance

a+egateway_milwballet_b_(bytomdavenport).jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Ballet dancers and costume manager prepare to present Septime Webre’s big-scale ballet Alice (in wonderland). more

May 10, 2016 4:02 PM A&E Feature

Professional dance artist and choreographer Catey Ott Thompson reflects on returning home to Milwaukee after 17 years of a New York City-centered life. more

Mar 8, 2016 9:52 AM Spring Arts Guide

milwaukee ballet ii. photo alex clark.jpg.jpe

Photo by Alex Clark

A fully produced concert of classical and contemporary ballet by the Nancy Einhorn Milwaukee Ballet II (MBII) has graced each South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center season since 2011. The 17 dancers in this year’s program have come from Jap... more

Jan 19, 2016 3:59 PM Dance

dance_milwaukeeballet2.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

For the fourth year, Milwaukee Ballet’s pre-professional company MBII and the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center offered a unique program of legendary ballets and worthy world premieres beautifully costumed and staged in a hall small en... more

Jan 27, 2015 9:45 PM Classical Music

dance.jpg.jpe

Like a proud father, Michael Pink opened his company’s Winter Series with an unannounced curtain raiser. MBII, Milwaukee Ballet’s 20 young professionals more

Feb 18, 2014 8:41 PM Classical Music

alyson.jpg.jpe

Alyson Chavez is the face and voice of Milwaukee Ballet. As director of community outreach, she does directing, education, training and writing through Milwaukee Ballet II (MBII). She recently sat down with Off the Cuff to discuss farm syst... more

Nov 13, 2013 5:40 PM Off the Cuff

The rumor that the current edition of MBII, the Milwaukee Ballet’s pre-professional second company, is the strongest ever assembled appeared well founded during their splendid concert at the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center... more

Oct 29, 2012 1:21 PM Classical Music

Milwaukee Ballet has an advanced training program for exceptional college-age dancers from around the world. Much of the main company graduated from this program, known as MBII. In addition to covering secondary... more

Oct 24, 2012 10:06 PM Classical Music

blogimage19097.jpe

Thom Dancy, a young dancer and choreographer just graduated from the Milwaukee Ballet II (MBII) professional training program, has founded a Milwaukee summer contemporary dance collective called NomadicLIMBS. Its members include... more

Jun 26, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

SOCIAL UPDATES