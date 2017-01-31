Mbii
Inspiring Program by MBII's Young International Cast at South Milwaukee PAC
Last Saturday's concert by this year's Nancy Einhorn Milwaukee Ballet II Company (MBII for short) featured dancers from
Jan 31, 2017 4:09 PM John Schneider Dance
Milwaukee Ballet Gets Ready for ‘Alice (in wonderland)’
Milwaukee Ballet dancers and costume manager prepare to present Septime Webre’s big-scale ballet Alice (in wonderland). more
May 10, 2016 4:02 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
My Heart in My Hometown
Professional dance artist and choreographer Catey Ott Thompson reflects on returning home to Milwaukee after 17 years of a New York City-centered life. more
Mar 8, 2016 9:52 AM Catey Ott Thompson Spring Arts Guide
World Premieres and Classical Ballets
A fully produced concert of classical and contemporary ballet by the Nancy Einhorn Milwaukee Ballet II (MBII) has graced each South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center season since 2011. The 17 dancers in this year’s program have come from Jap... more
Jan 19, 2016 3:59 PM John Schneider Dance
MBII Brings Old and New to South Milwaukee PAC
For the fourth year, Milwaukee Ballet’s pre-professional company MBII and the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center offered a unique program of legendary ballets and worthy world premieres beautifully costumed and staged in a hall small en... more
Jan 27, 2015 9:45 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Milwaukee Ballet’s Triumphant Winter Series
Like a proud father, Michael Pink opened his company’s Winter Series with an unannounced curtain raiser. MBII, Milwaukee Ballet’s 20 young professionals more
Feb 18, 2014 8:41 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Milwaukee Ballet Reaches Out
Alyson Chavez is the face and voice of Milwaukee Ballet. As director of community outreach, she does directing, education, training and writing through Milwaukee Ballet II (MBII). She recently sat down with Off the Cuff to discuss farm syst... more
Nov 13, 2013 5:40 PM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
MBII Triumphs at the South Milwaukee PAC
The rumor that the current edition of MBII, the Milwaukee Ballet’s pre-professional second company, is the strongest ever assembled appeared well founded during their splendid concert at the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center... more
Oct 29, 2012 1:21 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Milwaukee Ballet II Dances Balanchine
Milwaukee Ballet has an advanced training program for exceptional college-age dancers from around the world. Much of the main company graduated from this program, known as MBII. In addition to covering secondary... more
Oct 24, 2012 10:06 PM John Schneider Classical Music
NomadicLIMBS: Milwaukee's New Summer Dance Collective
Thom Dancy, a young dancer and choreographer just graduated from the Milwaukee Ballet II (MBII) professional training program, has founded a Milwaukee summer contemporary dance collective called NomadicLIMBS. Its members include... more
Jun 26, 2012 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music