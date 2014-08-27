Mccutcheon
More Damning Revelations about Scott Walker’s Alleged ‘Criminal Scheme’
Although Gov. Scott Walker claims that he did nothing wrong when he allegedly solicited funds for the independent conservative group Wisconsin Club for Growth more
Aug 27, 2014 2:13 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Issue of the Week: Let the People Decide Elections
On Monday, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors voted 14-4 to override a Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele veto of a resolution allowing an important more
May 15, 2014 1:15 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Judge Randa Goes Rogue on John Doe Ruling
Last week, U.S. District Judge Rudolph Randa released an unprecedented ruling—literally more
May 14, 2014 1:55 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Issue of the Week: The Supreme Court Rules for the 1%
If you believe in representative democracy, then last week was pretty brutal. The U.S. Supreme Court struck down aggregate campaign limits to federal candidates, which inevitably will do away with Wisconsin’s more
Apr 9, 2014 8:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Thoughts On Yesterday’s Election
Was it good for you? The Milwaukee Countysupervisor pay referendum passed by a huge margin. Oh, you thought it could bedefeated? Believe me, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele didn’t invest hisdad’s money in this so that it would fail. No.. more
Apr 2, 2014 4:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
The Chieftains @ The Pabst Theater
Judging by the response from the crowded Pabst Theater this weekend, it had been too long since The Chieftains have visited Milwaukee. But the quintessential Irish band, which has been touring for some 48 years according to founding membe... more
Mar 8, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Concert Reviews