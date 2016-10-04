Mcw
Health Care and the LGBT Community
There’s not a lot of information about the overall state of health amongst the LGBT community in the U.S. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, which is National Coming Out Day, perhaps it’s time to come out as if your health depended on it, because ultimat... more
Oct 4, 2016 3:36 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Trust the Doctor that Doctors Trust for iLASIK
Dr. Steven Koenig, a corneal specialist, of Froedtert & the Medical College ofWisconsin has been voted 'Best Doctors of America' since 1996. Dr. Koenig istrusted by many doctors themselves and their families for his clinicaljudgment, unbiased m.. more
Feb 11, 2015 9:53 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
A Poetry Menagerie at Milwaukee County Zoo
How wonderful when ways can be found to get the under-appreciated art of poetry across to the general public. In past years, poems have appeared among the ads that ran along the insides of buses. And now, poems have been put on permanent di... more
Jun 14, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Poniewaz Books