RSS

Melanie Brylow

560173_466077510114752_200641005_n.jpg.jpe

With inked-up arms and blond hair down to his elbows, Andrew Shelp could pass for a vocalist from a hardcore metal band. Looks can be deceiving, though, as is the case with Shelp, who pilots the local psych-folk band Moss more

Apr 17, 2013 12:09 AM Local Music

560173_466077510114752_200641005_n.jpg.jpe

With inked-up arms and blond hair down to his elbows, Andrew Shelp could pass for a vocalist from a hardcore metal band. Looks can be deceiving, though, as is the case with Shelp, who pilots the local psych-folk band Moss more

Apr 17, 2013 12:09 AM Local Music

SOCIAL UPDATES