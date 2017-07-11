RSS

“I don’t like young people," Melvins leader King Buzzo says, as he discusses the band’s ambitious new double album. more

Jul 11, 2017 1:45 PM Music Feature

081114_boris-42.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Sara Bill

When you take your band name from the lyrics of a Melvins song, people are bound to expect a certain kind of sound, but while experimental Japanese trio Boris delivers on the kind of sludgy, stoner,Concert Reviews more

Aug 12, 2014 10:29 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

blogimage18553.jpe

In attempt to describe Nirvana's sound, Kurt Cobain once remarked, “All in all we sound like The Knack and the Bay City Rollers being molested by Black Flag and Black Sabbath.” The first half of that equation speaks to Cobain's... more

May 2, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage17861.jpe

Are the '90s coming back? That's a question echoing throughout fashion and music, as some say the recession is leading Americans into a place of cultural nostalgia for a decade that, though it certainly had its ups and downs, held a clear-c... more

Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music 2 Comments

